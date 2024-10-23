OntarioMD Announces Leadership Changes and Additions to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - OntarioMD (OMD) is pleased to announce several leadership changes and additions to its Board of Directors.

Leadership:

OntarioMD's new Board Chair, Debbie Fischer (CNW Group/OntarioMD Inc.)

Debbie Fischer , formerly the Vice-Chair of the Board, assumes the role of Board Chair. Debbie Fischer is a recognized health-care executive who has extensive experience in strategy, change management, governance and health system transformations. She has held leadership roles on many boards, which will be invaluable in her new role as Board Chair.

New Appointments:

OMD welcomes three new additions to its Board:

Dr. Mamta Gautam is an internationally renowned psychiatrist, consultant, certified coach, author and speaker, focused on professional health and well-being. Her experience and background will help ensure physician wellness and reducing administrative burden is front and centre in OMD's strategies.

Departures:

"I am honoured to take on the role of Chair at OntarioMD. I am optimistic about OntarioMD's future and look forward to collaborating with our talented board, leadership team, the OMA and system partners. I would also like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to the Board Directors whose terms have concluded. Their contributions have been invaluable in advancing digital health for Ontario's clinicians," said Debbie Fischer, OMD Board Chair."

OMD's new Board leadership and Directors join five Board Directors whose terms are ongoing: Dr. Rachel Bevan, Dr. Kevin Glasgow, Ms. Lucie Laplante, Mr. Craig MacInnis, and Dr. Cynthia Walsh. Learn more about the OMD Board Directors.

About OntarioMD: OntarioMD (OMD) is a national leader in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative technologies for primary care. The organization has 20 years of proven success in developing and deploying digital health solutions that improve patient care. OMD also provides change management support to clinicians to help them use the solutions effectively. OMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It receives funding from the Province of Ontario to support family physicians, specialists, nurse practitioners and their staff to optimize their practices.

