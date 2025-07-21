OntarioMD Recognized in the 2025 HRD Canada Best Places to Work

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - HRD Canada conducted a far-reaching analysis of the HR industry and is proud to recognize OntarioMD as one of the standout performers and celebrate their exemplary professional abilities and expertise.

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at HRD Canada, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "It was inspiring to see so many organizations going above and beyond to support their people. OntarioMD truly earned this recognition through their exceptional engagement with staff and the wide array of initiatives they've implemented to help employees thrive in their careers."

HRD Canada's 30+ strong Intelligence Unit compiled the final winners list after the completion of a rigorous process, canvassing the opinions of objective industry experts and collating leading-edge research. The prestigious list of honourees was then matched with the Best Places to Work's precise criteria.

OntarioMD receives this honour with pleasure and is delighted to be included among the HR industry's top performers.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of HRD Canada's Best Places to Work in 2025. This honour reflects the dedication, passion, and collaborative spirit of our entire OntarioMD team. Every day, our staff show up with a deep commitment to supporting clinicians and improving digital health across the province. It's their innovation and heart that make OntarioMD not just a great place to work, but a great place to make a difference," said Robert Fox, Chief Executive Officer, OntarioMD.

This award is testament to the professionalism and commitment OntarioMD brings to the industry and additionally showcases their desire to maintain their first-rate standards.

www.ontariomd.ca

About OntarioMD:

OntarioMD (OMD) is a national leader in advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative technologies for primary care. The organization has more than 20 years of proven success in developing and deploying digital health solutions that improve patient care. OMD also provides change management support to clinicians to help them use the solutions effectively. OMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It receives funding from the Province of Ontario to support family physicians, specialists, nurse practitioners and their staff to digitally optimize their practices.

About 2025 HRDC Best Places to Work:

The entry process for the 2025 Best Places to Work comprised two steps: an employer submission followed by an employee survey. First, organizations had to complete an in-depth questionnaire looking at key factors such as employee engagement, turnover rates, average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development, corporate culture, flexible work options, reward and recognition, and green programs.

Companies that successfully completed the submission phase were then sent a link to an online employee survey to be circulated internally. To ensure the integrity of the data collected, employees were requested to provide their company email addresses.

To be eligible for the Best Places to Work recognition, organizations had to meet a minimum number of responses based on company size. The survey asked employees to rate their company across a range of metrics that constituted drivers of employee satisfaction. An employer needed to achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 75 percent to be recognized as a Best Place to Work.

SOURCE OntarioMD Inc.

For further information, please contact: [email protected], 1-866-744-8668