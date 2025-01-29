TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essensa signed the writs for Ontario's 44th general election. Voters across the province can cast their ballots starting tomorrow, January 30, until election day on February 27.

Canadian citizens who will be 18 years of age or older on election day are eligible to vote. To make voting faster and easier, voters are encouraged to confirm, update, or add their information to the Register now at RegisterToVoteON.ca so that they will be mailed a voter information card with information on when, where, and how to vote.

There are many days and ways to mark your X in this election, including by mail, at a local election office, and on election day. This election, you can also vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district during three days of advance voting. A request can also be made for a home or hospital visit by those who cannot make it to a voting location or require assistance to vote.

More information about the election, including when and where to vote and examples of accepted ID, is available at elections.on.ca or by using the Elections Ontario app.

Important Dates for Voting

January 29 to February 21 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on February 21 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

– Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. January 30 to February 26 – Vote before election day at your local election office, or request a home visit, until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on February 26 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

– Vote before election day at your local election office, or request a home visit, until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. February 13 – Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after nominations close at 2 PM (Eastern Time) .

– Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after nominations close at . February 17 to 19 – Election officials will visit participating hospitals with voting kits.

– Election officials will visit participating hospitals with voting kits. February 20 - Assistive Voting Technology will be deployed for use at all local election offices until polling day.

- Assistive Voting Technology will be deployed for use at all local election offices until polling day. February 20 to 22 – Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations.

– Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations. February 27 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location. Assistive voting available at your local election office by appointment.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

February 26 to 27 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. February 27 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

