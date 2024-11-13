Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Appoints Kevin Kerr to Lead New Portfolio Solutions Department

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers'") today announces the appointment of Kevin Kerr as Executive Managing Director, Portfolio Solutions, effective immediately.

Portfolio Solutions will be accountable for monitoring and enhancing private asset performance, improving best-practice sharing across the fund, and providing more centralized value creation oversight. The newly created Portfolio Solutions department will integrate value creation and portfolio management capabilities from across Ontario Teachers' private asset groups.

"Active management of our private asset portfolios has long been one of Ontario Teachers' strengths. We believe this new structure will enable us to elevate and enhance our value creation capabilities to drive strong performance in the fund," said Gillian Brown, Chief Investment Officer, Public and Private Investments.

"We are pleased to have Kevin step into this important cross-asset class role. He was selected for this role based on his background, track record of driving performance, and depth of investment experience at Ontario Teachers' and beyond," said Stephen McLennan, Chief Investment Officer, Asset Allocation.

Prior to taking on this role, Kevin led Ontario Teachers' Infrastructure team in the Americas, which includes both the North America and Latin America portfolios. He has been investing in infrastructure at Ontario Teachers' for over 13 years. He has also held senior investment roles at Bastion Infrastructure Group and OMERS.

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Carleton University, is a CFA charterholder and has an ICD.D certification from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $255.8 billion as at June 30, 2024. We invest in more than 50 countries in a broad array of assets including public and private equities, fixed income, credit, commodities, natural resources, infrastructure, real estate and venture growth to deliver retirement income for 340,000 working members and pensioners.

Our more than 450 investment professionals operate in key financial centres around the world and bring deep expertise in a broad range of sectors and industries. We are a fully funded defined benefit pension plan and have earned an annual total-fund net return of 9.3% since the plan's founding in 1990. At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Dan Madge

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

Phone: +1 416-419-1437

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan