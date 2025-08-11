2025 mid-year highlights:

Net assets at $269.6 billion .

. Six- and 12-month total-fund net returns of 2.1% and 7.1%.

Long-term returns of 6.9% over ten years and 9.2% since inception.

Fully funded for the 12th straight year and plan sponsors have announced they will file a valuation with the regulatory authorities, with the preliminary surplus classified as a contingency reserve.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announced a total-fund six-month net return of 2.1%, or net investment income of $6.0 billion. The one-year total-fund net return was 7.1%. Net assets are $269.6 billion, up $3.3 billion from year-end (all figures are as at June 30, 2025, and in Canadian dollars, unless noted).

"The results for the first half of 2025 show the ability of our investment portfolio to generate a positive return while maintaining a cautious position on risk given prevailing market conditions. The total fund return was predominantly driven by our public assets, particularly gold. Our private assets were generally flat to negative in the period reflecting a challenging environment in those asset classes at present," said Jo Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead to the remainder of the year, our investment teams remain focused on delivering returns and working with portfolio companies to create value."

Given the plan's liabilities stretch decades into the future, results over longer periods are important. Ontario Teachers' had an annualized total-fund net return of 9.2% since inception in 1990. The five- and 10-year annualized net returns were 7.5% and 6.9%, respectively.

The table below summarizes Ontario Teachers' portfolio mix by asset class for the current period and previous year-end.

Detailed Asset Mix







As at June 30, 2025 As at Dec. 31, 2024 Asset Class $ billions % $ billions % Equity







Public equity 31.5 12 % 37.4 14 % Private equity 55.4 21 % 60.4 23 % Venture growth 10.6 4 % 10.4 4 %

97.5 37 % 108.2 41 % Fixed income 63.9 24 % 78.0 30 % Inflation sensitive







Commodities 29.2 11 % 28.9 11 % Natural resources 11.9 4 % 12.5 5 % Inflation hedge 11.9 5 % 12.6 5 %

53.0 20 % 54.0 21 % Real assets







Real estate 28.8 11 % 29.4 11 % Infrastructure 35.3 13 % 43.2 17 %

64.1 24 % 72.6 28 %









Credit 35.6 13 % 37.2 14 % Absolute return strategies 25.6 10 % 24.0 9 % Funding and other1 (74.7) (28) % (113.1) (43) % Net investments2 265.0 100 % 260.9 100 %

Funding Status

As of January 1, 2025, the plan was fully funded with a $29.1 billion preliminary funding surplus, underscoring its long-term financial health and sustainability. The plan's sponsors, the Ontario Teachers' Federation (OTF) and the Government of Ontario, publicly announced on June 4, 2025 that the funding valuation will be filed with the regulatory authorities. The co-sponsors elected to classify the preliminary surplus as a contingency reserve.

Corporate News

Appointed Terry Hickey as Chief Technology Officer to oversee Ontario Teachers' enterprise technology and operations activities globally.

as to oversee Ontario Teachers' enterprise technology and operations activities globally. Welcomed Patti Croft back to the Ontario Teachers' board to serve in an interim capacity up to December 31, 2025 . The reappointment followed the resignation of former board member Tim Hodgson , who left to run as a candidate in the federal election.

back to the Ontario Teachers' board to serve in an interim capacity up to . The reappointment followed the resignation of former board member , who left to run as a candidate in the federal election. Announced Chris Goodsir will join Ontario Teachers' board starting January 1, 2026 . Mr. Goodsir was appointed by the OTF and will succeed Gene Lewis , who has served on the board for eight years.

Investment Highlights

Investment highlights from the period include:

Equities

Reached an agreement to sell Amica Senior Lifestyles, one of the leading providers of premium senior living residences in Canada , to Welltower Inc.

one of the leading providers of premium senior living residences in , to Welltower Inc. Welcomed an equity partner in BroadStreet Partners , a leading North American insurance brokerage company. Ontario Teachers' will maintain a significant co-control stake in the company alongside an investor group led by Ethos Capital.

, a leading North American insurance brokerage company. Ontario Teachers' will maintain a significant co-control stake in the company alongside an investor group led by Ethos Capital. Signed an agreement to sell its majority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals Group, one of the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra, India , to Manipal Hospitals Group.

one of the largest chain of hospitals in Maharashtra, , to Manipal Hospitals Group. Concluded the acquisition, alongside Nordic Capital, of Max Matthiessen , a leading financial services advisor for pensions, insurance and wealth management companies in the Nordics.

Infrastructure & Natural Resources

Signed separate agreements to sell ownership stakes in Ontario Teachers' airport portfolio including Copenhagen Airport , Brussels Airport and three UK airports - Birmingham Airport , Bristol Airport and London City Airport .

, and three UK airports - , and . Agreed to sell its remaining stake in the New Afton Mine, a high-quality gold and copper mine located near Kamloops, British Columbia , to New Gold Inc.

a high-quality gold and copper mine located near , to New Gold Inc. Completed a fourth follow-on investment in National Highways Infra Trust, an Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India .

Real Estate

Signed agreements to acquire two newly built residential properties located in Stockholm , marking its first residential investment in Sweden .

, marking its . Acquired a 92,000 sqm prime logistics portfolio across Sweden and Denmark .

Teachers' Venture Growth

Led a US$235 million funding round in StackAdapt , a leading multi-channel programmatic advertising platform based in Canada .

funding round in , a leading multi-channel programmatic advertising platform based in . Led a US$175 million Series F round in Quantexa, a global leader in decision intelligence solutions for public and private sectors.

About Ontario Teachers'

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $269.6 billion as at June 30, 2025. Ontario Teachers' is a fully funded defined benefit pension plan, and it invests in a broad array of asset classes to deliver retirement security for 343,000 working members and pensioners. For more information, visit otpp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

1 Includes funding for investments (term debt, bond repurchase agreements, implied funding from derivatives, unsecured funding, and liquidity reserves) and overlay strategies that manage the foreign exchange risk for the total fund.

2 Comprises investments less investment-related liabilities. Total net assets of $269.6 billion as at June 30, 2025 (As at December 31, 2024 – $266.3 billion) include net investments and other net assets and liabilities of $4.6 billion as at June 30, 2025 (As at December 31, 2024 – $5.4 billion).

