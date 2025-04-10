Ontario Teachers' Appoints Terry Hickey as Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') today announces the appointment of Terry Hickey as Chief Technology Officer, effective May 5, 2025. In this newly established role, he will report to President & Chief Executive Officer Jo Taylor and join the organization's Executive Team.

Terry Hickey (CNW Group/Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan)

Mr. Hickey is a senior technology executive with more than 25 years of experience in enterprise technology. While the majority of his career was spent at IBM, he most recently worked at Zafin as their Chief Revenue Officer where he recruited and led a high performing go-to-market team, streamlined processes to enable execution at scale, and drove significant enterprise client expansion across global markets. He also previously worked at Onex as Managing Director, Technology, Corporate Services & Innovation and at CIBC first as their Chief Analytics Officer and later as their Chief Information Officer – Corporate Centre Technology. Terry holds an MBA at the Rotman School of Business.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Hickey as our Chief Technology Officer, effective May 5, 2025," said Jo Taylor, President & CEO. "Terry brings a wealth of experience leading enterprise data and technology teams and will help Teachers' elevate technology as a strategic enabler for the Plan. He will be an excellent addition to Ontario Teachers' and our Executive Team."

As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Hickey will oversee Ontario Teachers' enterprise technology and operations activities globally. He will also advise on technology investments and will be responsible for the successful delivery of technology plans that drive adoption and enhance innovation.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $266.3 billion as at December 31, 2024. Ontario Teachers' is a fully funded defined benefit pension plan, and it invests in a broad array of asset classes to deliver retirement security for 343,000 working members and pensioners.

