TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') announced that Anna Murray has been appointed to the role of Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Sustainable Investing effective December 5.

Working within Total Fund Management, Investment Division, Ms. Murray will play a leadership role in supporting Ontario Teachers' long-term plan to create a lasting, positive impact while creating value for members. By working closely with senior leaders and investment teams across the organization, she will execute on the fund's ambitious climate strategy and net-zero targets, advance its approach to impact investing and oversee corporate governance activities including proxy voting and public company engagements. She will also oversee the continued integration and assessment of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) opportunities and risks in the investment process.

"Sustainable investing is a key part of Ontario Teachers' strategy as it generates positive, real-world impacts while supporting long-term value creation for our members. We look forward to Ms. Murray and her team helping us meet our impact-related commitments, as well as continue to evolve our approach and build on our leadership in sustainable investing," said Ziad Hindo, Chief Investment Officer.

Ms. Murray has extensive experience leading and developing sustainability strategies. Most recently, she was the Global Head of ESG for Sun Life Capital (SLC) Management where she was responsible for integrating ESG risk management and value creation practices into investment decisions and management across the firm's global investment platform. She also worked as Global Head of ESG with BentallGreenOak, SLC Management's real estate investment manager and a globally recognized provider of real estate services.

Ms. Murray is Co-Chair of the Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI) Real Estate Advisory Committee and of the Environmental Committee at the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA). She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Responsible Investment Association and the Canada Green Building Council. She has been named one of the Top 100 Women in Canada by the Women's Executive Network, Top 40 under 40 and one of Canada's Clean50, which recognizes sustainability leaders who have made exceptional contributions to the clean economy. She holds an international MBA from the University of British Columbia and a law degree from York University with a focus on environmental justice and sustainability.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers') is a global investor with net assets of $242.5 billion as at June 30, 2022.

At Ontario Teachers', we don't just invest to make a return, we invest to shape a better future for the teachers we serve, the businesses we back, and the world we live in.

