Ontario Safety Partners unite to say Your Line Might Not Be Fine

GUELPH, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario One Call (OOC), Enbridge Gas, TSSA, Utilities Kingston, and Kitchener Utilities are partnering to tell homeowners and plumbers that when clearing sewer pipes "Your Line Might Not Be Fine." Sewer Safety Week (SSW), running from September 16-20, 2024, aims to enhance public awareness and ensure the safety of communities across the country.

Jim Keech, President & CEO of Ontario One Call, expressed his pride in this collaborative effort: "I am proud to join forces with our safety partners in Ontario to raise awareness about this critical initiative. Sewer safety inspections are entirely free, simple to book, available 24/7 and treated as emergency calls. If a sewer is blocked, it is crucial to contact Ontario One Call before attempting to clear the sewer pipe."

Homeowners can safely address blockages within their homes, but when it comes to blockages outside the home, it is vital to consider the risk of a sewer cross bore. A sewer cross bore occurs when underground natural gas pipes are unintentionally installed through sewer pipes. While rare, the situation can remain undetected until the sewer becomes blocked, posing a significant safety risk if not handled correctly.

If you suspect a sewer blockage outside your home:

Contact OOC at 1-800-400-2255 before attempting to clear the blockage.

OOC will notify the gas companies that will perform a free sewer safety inspection.

If no cross bores are found, you or your plumber can safely proceed to clear the blockage. If a potential cross bore is detected, the utility company will address the issue at no cost to you.

"Enbridge Gas, along with other gas companies and partners, prioritizes safety above all else. Free sewer safety inspections are offered as a service to safeguard contractors, individuals, and communities. In the event of a sewer blockage, it is essential that everyone contacts Ontario One Call to avoid the risks. Always call before you clear", says Michael McGivery, Director of Distribution Protection, Enbridge Gas.

Utilities Kingston remains committed to public and infrastructure safety," says Rob Bowen, Supervisor of Inspection and Support at Utilities Kingston. "When you request a free sewer safety inspection, our certified technicians promptly address any sewer safety concerns within our service area. Remember to always contact Ontario One Call before clearing an outside sewer blockage to avoid the risk of damaging a gas line.

"Piercing a gas line presents a significant risk to public safety," says Kelly Hart, TSSA's Director of Fuels. "Before you dig, any excavation work must comply with Ontario's safety laws, including obtaining a valid pipeline locate before breaking ground and not using mechanical equipment while digging within one metre of a pipeline." Check out TSSA's website for more information above excavation safety.

