Ontario One Call and Landscape Ontario Team Up to Spread "Click Before You Dig" Message Amid Rising Underground Infrastructure Damage Crisis

GUELPH, ON, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario is facing a rising threat to public safety, essential services, and critical infrastructure due to excavations occurring without locates being requested before digging. Despite it being the law, many people do not request locates, putting lives at risk and leading to costly damage across the province. New data from November 2024 Ontario One Call Awareness Research reveals a dangerous trend:

1 in 4 residential digging projects results in accidental damage to underground infrastructure.

results in accidental damage to underground infrastructure. 57% of homeowners don't realize that a locate is legally required before any digging.

don't realize that a locate is legally required before any digging. Only 33% of homeowners are aware of Ontario One Call and that requesting locates is a free service.

are aware of Ontario One Call and that requesting locates is a free service. 1 in 4 professional contractors did not request a locate in their last project.

Ontario One Call and Landscape Ontario are partnering to raise awareness about dig safety and are asking everyone to help spread the message: "Click Before You Dig—It's the Law." Together, the two organizations are working to protect homeowners and contractors by sharing unified messages, educational materials, and joint events.

"Digging without a locate puts people, property, and essential services at risk. At Ontario One Call, we are dedicated to ensuring every project starts with safety first. It's not just about following the law, it's about protecting lives, preventing service disruptions, and keeping communities safe. Before you break ground, take the first step: Click Before You Dig," said Jim Keech, President and CEO of Ontario One Call.

Every day, homeowners and contractors accidentally hit underground utilities, causing gas leaks, power outages, and water main breaks. These incidents lead to emergency repairs, road closures, evacuations, and even explosions. Ignoring this step doesn't just put lives in danger, it can result in hefty fines and legal liability for damages.

Requesting utility locates is free and it's the law. Homeowners and contractors must submit locate requests at least five business days in advance for a single property project and ten business days for projects involving multiple properties or areas without a civic address. Once requested, Ontario One Call notifies infrastructure owners, who then send representatives to mark the locations of buried utilities.

"This is about safety and liability for contractors as well," said Joe Salemi, Executive Director of Landscape Ontario. "Increasing understanding that locates are needed even for digs under a foot deep or when replacing existing structures like decks, posts and trees, will ensure that both the contractor and the infrastructure are protected. Knowing where utilities are located keeps our people working safely today so they can return home at night and come back the next day."

With the digging season in full swing, Ontario One Call and Landscape Ontario urge anyone planning an outdoor project to Click Before You Dig.

For more information or to request a locate, visit OntarioOneCall.ca.

About Ontario One Call

Ontario One Call is a public safety administrative authority that acts as a communications link between underground infrastructure owners and individuals who are planning to dig in the province of Ontario. In 2012, the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act, 2012 was passed, which stipulates by law that everyone in the province of Ontario must contact Ontario One Call for locates before they dig.

About Landscape Ontario

Landscape Ontario Horticultural Trades Association (LO) is the province's premier horticultural trades association, with 3,000 professional members, 10 regional chapters and 10 sector groups. Its mission is to be the leader in representing, promoting and fostering a favourable climate for the advancement of the landscape horticulture industry in Ontario.

