Ontario One Call Announces Innovative Partnership with Ontario Colleges for Know R!sk Education

GUELPH, ON, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario One Call is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with select Ontario Colleges to offer One Call's Know R!sk education program. Leading institutions like St Clair College, as well as other colleges across the province, will offer this program to empower the next generation of workers with the knowledge and tools necessary to ensure safety and compliance in the field of underground infrastructure.

Empowering Through Education

Know R!sk (CNW Group/Ontario One Call)

The Know R!sk program is an in-depth, scenario-based training program designed to promote safety, compliance, improved locate delivery performance, and foster partnerships between all industry players. With this new partnership, Ontario One Call and participating colleges are committed to integrating this vital training into their curriculum, ensuring that students are well-equipped to recognize and avoid risky behaviors that could harm workers, communities, and infrastructure.

A Commitment to Safety and Compliance

Know R!sk training covers a wide range of topics, including laws and regulations for safe digging, precise and concise locates, and the importance of up-to-date and accurate information. The program is tailored with modules specifically designed for Underground Infrastructure Owners and Excavators, providing a comprehensive learning experience.

A Partnership for the Future

This collaboration between Ontario One Call and participating colleges is more than just an educational endeavor; it's a partnership that signifies a shared vision for a safer Ontario. Together, we are taking proactive steps to ensure that our workforce is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

"The Know R!sk education program is a critical step in ensuring that our construction and excavation professionals are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to uphold the highest standards of safety and compliance. This innovative partnership between One Call and the participating colleges is a shining example of the government's commitment to preparing our workforce for the demands of modern infrastructure development, safeguarding both our communities and the future of our province." said Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement

Accessible and Convenient Learning

The Know R!sk education program will be available as an interactive self-guided online course, allowing students to learn at their own pace, anytime and anywhere. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate of achievement, valid for three years, signifying their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.

Ontario One Call's President and CEO Jim Keech says, "This collaboration with these esteemed colleges reflects a shared dedication to preparing the next generation of professionals with the expertise and readiness that this field demands. I'm proud of this partnership which marks a significant milestone in our commitment to safety and education."

Background

Ontario One Call is a public safety administrative authority that acts as a communications link between utility companies, underground infrastructure owners, excavators and individuals who are planning to dig in the province of Ontario. In 2012, the Ontario Underground Infrastructure Notification System Act was passed, which stipulates by law that anyone in the province of Ontario must contact Ontario One Call before they dig.

The organization has been working with underground infrastructure owners and other safety partners in the industry to disseminate knowledge about locating and other safe excavation practices

For more information about the Know R!sk education program or to register, please visit our website at https://ontarioonecall.ca/knowrisk/.

SOURCE Ontario One Call

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Jean Lépine, Chief Strategy Officer, [email protected], (416) 918-7534