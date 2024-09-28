Ontario's Second Annual "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day" Set For September 28

Ontarians to Take Action and Test Smoke Alarms

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is once again encouraging everyone in Ontario to protect their families from fire with a working smoke alarm.

In 2023, Ontario suffered 123 fire deaths as a result of 111 fatal fires. Although the number of fire deaths is lower than the previous year, the number of fatal fires has increased. The trend in elevated fire deaths and fatal fires is something that the OFM and fire departments across Ontario continue to be concerned about.

By law, a working smoke alarm must be installed on every storey and outside all sleeping areas in every home in Ontario.

Ontario's second "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day" takes place September 28 and the OFM wants everyone to take a moment to test their smoke alarms by using the test button, replacing the batteries, and confirming that no alarm is older than 10 years.

"A residential fire can break out even in the most fire-cautious homes. Being prepared for the event of a fire must include a working smoke alarm and a well practiced home fire escape plan," said Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "If you're not doing so already, press the test button and start your monthly testing today."

To promote "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day", the OFM developed a suite of print and digital materials for the fire service to use across Ontario, who, over the past weeks, have enthusiastically promoted the day across social media channels and digital billboards, in municipal office buildings, libraries, community centres, and arenas.

"Ensuring that our smoke alarms are functioning properly is a simple, yet critical, action that can protect our homes, belongings and families from the devastating impacts of fire s ," said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. "I'm taking the pledge to test my smoke alarms every month and I urge every homeowner and business owner to do the same. Together, let's make testing our smoke alarms a routine practice and keep our communities safe."

Test your alarm and rest easy knowing that the device is ready to alert you and your family in the event of a fire.

Quick Facts:

Most fatal fires occur in homes that do not have working smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms should be tested monthly with batteries changed at least once a year. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years of service.

In Ontario , smoke alarms have been legally required to be installed on every storey and outside all sleeping areas since 2006.

About the Office of the Fire Marshal

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) provides leadership and expertise on fire safety and works to minimize the impact of fire and other public safety hazards on people, property, and the environment in Ontario.

