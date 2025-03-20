Statement from Ontario Fire Marshal Regarding Latest Fatal Fires

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal, issued the following statement today:

"This past March Break was a challenging week with several fatal fires that destroyed multiple families, devastated our communities, and indiscriminately took the lives of children and adults alike.

Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of everyone impacted by these fires.

These fires also are extremely difficult for the broader community — from neighbours, first responders, and extended family members to workplaces, classrooms, sports teams, and newsrooms reporting these tragedies.

Fire investigators with the Office of the Fire Marshal continue to work to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of these fires. It's still unknown if there were working smoke alarms in the homes where any of these fires occurred.

What we do know is that working smoke alarms are the only way to receive early warning of a fire so everyone inside can immediately leave the home and get to safety when it sounds.

You must be prepared in the event of a fire when literal seconds matter. Working smoke alarms and a well-practiced home fire escape plan that considers the ages and abilities of everyone in the household, are the difference between life and death.

I can't state this strongly enough: test your smoke alarms every month and practice your home fire escape plan with everyone in your home.

Know without doubt your home has a working smoke alarm. Know for certain your family knows what to do when the alarm beeps. A prepared household is best positioned to survive a home fire.

More information is available at Ontario.ca/FireMarshal or follow us on @ONFireMarshal."

SOURCE Office of the Fire Marshal

