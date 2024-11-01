Ontario Observes Carbon Monoxide (CO) Awareness Week

2024 Marks 10 Years Since First Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario is commemorating the 10th Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week from November 1 to 7 and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is reminding Ontario of the dangers carbon monoxide (CO) in the home presents. Ontario residents are being urged to protect their families by installing a CO alarm outside each sleeping area, test alarms every month, replacing batteries every year, and having fuel-burning appliances inspected by certified technicians.

CO is an invisible, odourless, and tasteless gas that is only detected with a working CO alarm. Exposure to CO can lead to serious health risks – including death – making it critical for families to take action.

The Hawkins-Gignac Act, named in honour of the late Hawkins family, designates the calendar week beginning on November 1 as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week and was instrumental for eventually mandating CO alarms in all Ontario homes with fuel-burning appliances, fireplaces, or attached garages. This critical change has saved countless lives, but the risk remains significant for homes without working alarms.

This year's theme —"Know CO. No taste, no smell, no sound – Carbon Monoxide is a silent killer" — reinforces the importance of detection in keeping families safe.

"Proclaiming each November 1 to 7 as Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week was a vital step forward in safeguarding Ontarians from the dangers of carbon monoxide," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "10 years later, we have seen heightened awareness of the seriousness of the issue and have updated the Ontario Fire Code to mandate CO alarms in all homes with fuel-burning appliances, fireplace, or attached garages. We've seen the tremendous difference this has made in protecting Ontario families but the responsibility to test and maintain alarms is ongoing."

CO poisoning may present as flu-like symptoms and can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, and breathlessness which can escalate to unconsciousness or death if left unchecked. Testing your CO alarms monthly ensures they are functional and ready to alert you in the event of CO exposure.

"As we mark the 10th annual Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, let's ensure we stay vigilant to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this silent killer," said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. "Carbon monoxide is detectable only with a CO alarm, so I urge everyone to test your alarms regularly to make sure they are functioning as needed."

Stay safe and protect yourself and family by:

Installing CO alarms outside every sleeping area and on each storey of your home.

CO alarms outside every sleeping area and on each storey of your home. Testing alarms monthly to confirm they are working.

alarms monthly to confirm they are working. Replacing alarms according to the manufacturer's recommendations.

alarms according to the manufacturer's recommendations. Having fuel-burning appliances serviced annually by a certified professional including furnaces, gas stoves, and fireplaces.

annually by a certified professional including furnaces, gas stoves, and fireplaces. Clearing chimneys, vents, and exhausts of any blockages to prevent CO buildup.

chimneys, vents, and exhausts of any blockages to prevent CO buildup. Knowing the signs of CO poisoning which can mimic flu-like symptoms such as headaches and dizziness.

of CO poisoning which can mimic flu-like symptoms such as headaches and dizziness. Recognizing the sound of a CO alarm, four beeps in a row.

of a CO alarm, four beeps in a row. Acting fast if your CO alarm sounds or you suspect a CO leak: leave your home immediately and call 9-1-1 from outside.

Throughout Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, the OFM is sharing safety tips and reminders on social media to keep Ontarians informed and protected. For more information, follow the OFM on X and Facebook, or visit ontario.ca/page/carbon-monoxide-safety

Quick Facts:

2024 marks 10 years of Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week in Ontario

10 years of in CO alarms are legally required in all homes with fuel-burning appliances, fireplaces, and attached garages

CO is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas and is often referred to as a "silent killer"

Symptoms of CO poisoning include headaches, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and it can be fatal.

An activated CO alarm sounds different from a smoke alarm, emitting four beeps in quick succession.

SOURCE Office of the Fire Marshal

MEDIA CONTACTS: Sean Driscoll, Office of the Fire Marshal, [email protected]