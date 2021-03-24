Ontario's premier sport leadership event begins today bringing together 1500 coaches from across Canada

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) and the Canadian Sport Institute of Ontario (CSIO) are pleased to announce that Ontario's premier sport leadership event, the Ontario Coaches Conference, has officially begun.

The Ontario Coaches Conference has become a signature annual event on the provincial sport calendar since 2007, creating an opportunity for coaches, teachers, administrators and everyone with a passion for sport to gain valuable insight into shaping the future of coaching and sport.

"We're excited to kick off this year's event with a record number of registrations, over 1,500 delegates, and an incredible set of speakers." says CAO Executive Director Jeremy Cross. "We hope that this year's virtual event not only provides greater accessibility to coach education, but an opportunity for coaches across Canada to re-connect and share knowledge during this time."

This year's conference, themed 'Shaping Tomorrow Today', runs from March 24-31 featuring 18 sessions including diversity and inclusion in sport, mindfulness, mastering the art of team cohesion and more. The event will also include world class speakers, providing coaches across Canada with resources and tangible takeaways to use with their own clubs and athletes. Speakers include:

Karina LeBlanc , 2012 Team Canada Women's Soccer Olympic bronze medalist

, 2012 Team Canada Women's Soccer Olympic bronze medalist Ted Nolan , 3NOLANS co-founder and former NHL Hockey Coach

, 3NOLANS co-founder and former NHL Hockey Coach Kaleb Dahlgren , author and Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor

Understanding the complexity of the ongoing pandemic, this virtual platform will allow coaches from all across Ontario to have access to the conference like never before. Through the support of the Ontario Government, the CAO's Coaching Enhancement Funding Programs will enable Ontario coaches to participate in this professional development opportunity for free. For more information and to register today, visit www.coachesontario.ca/conference.

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit, coach-led organization that strengthens development opportunities and provides educational resources for coaches in a variety of contexts. The CAO promotes coaching ethics and ensures the wider community recognizes the vital role of the coach in the development of sport at all levels.

About the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO)

Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO) is a non-profit organization committed to the pursuit of excellence by providing world-class programs, services, and leadership to high performance athletes, coaches, and National and Provincial Sport Organizations to enhance their ability to achieve international podium performances. Our team of expert practitioners deliver sport science, sport medicine, life services, and coaching and technical leadership support to help Canada win medals and strengthen the sport system in Ontario and Canada. CSIO is part of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network, working in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee. CSIO is further supported by funding partners such as the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Sport Canada, Own the Podium, and the Coaching Association of Canada. www.csiontario.ca

