Ontario's Nurse Practitioners Celebrate Inclusion in Provincial Health Plans: A Win for Patients and Providers

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Nurse Practitioners' Association of Ontario (NPAO) welcomes the release of the latest Canada Health Act interpretation letter and the clarification of the inclusion of Nurse Practitioners (NPs) in provincial health plans. The letter underscores the importance of the provincial government's immediate implementation of robust, sustainable funding mechanisms to support NPs as key members of the healthcare workforce.

"The lack of easily accessible funding models has historically limited the number of public positions and practice settings for NPs in Ontario, where nearly half of NPs in Canada practice," says Dr. NP Michelle Acorn, Chief Executive Officer of NPAO. "The inclusion of NPs in provincial health plans represents the culmination of years of advocacy from NPAO and NPs across the country and is an exciting step forward for primary health care delivery."

NPs are clinician leaders with the experience and expertise necessary to provide creative solutions to healthcare complexities, lead integrated health teams, and ensure patients have their needs met. Empowering NPs to practice to the fullest extent of their scope — and providing the necessary funding to do so — optimizes Ontario's healthcare workforce to more efficiently and effectively provide care.

"Improved integration of NPs is how we close the gaps in our healthcare system," emphasizes NP Barbara Bailey, President of NPAO. "Including the medically necessary care services provided by NPs in provincial health plans supports our work in delivering the timely, high-quality, and accessible care that Ontarians deserve."

NPAO remains committed to continuing its work with the Government of Ontario and the Ministry of Health to support expedited negotiations and the swift implementation of NPs in provincial health plans. NPs and NP-led organizations must be active participants in this process, leveraging their leadership and extensive expertise to ensure patients across the province can access care as quickly and as close to home as possible.

