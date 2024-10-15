CEO of NPAO, Dr. Michelle Acorn Named in the Top 20 Visionary Canadian CEOs 2024

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - CEO Outlook Magazine has named the Chief Executive Officer of the Nurse Practitioners' Association of Ontario (NPAO), Dr. Michelle Acorn, as one of the Top 20 Visionary Canadian CEOs 2024 at the forefront of their respective industries.

"I am honored to receive this recognition," said Dr. Acorn. "As a Nurse Practitioner myself, working with other Nurse Practitioners and NPAO is incredibly rewarding. I'm focused on supporting Nurse Practitioners as healthcare leaders who deliver high-quality, timely, and life-saving care for their patients every day."

View PDF CEO profile (CNW Group/Nurse Practitioners' Association of Ontario) Certificate of Recognition - Dr. Michelle Acorn (CNW Group/Nurse Practitioners' Association of Ontario)

Dr. Acorn is dedicated to enhancing care for health equity-seeking and underserved populations including rural, remote, and racialized communities. She is a proud advocate for greater integration of Nurse Practitioners in the healthcare system to improve accessibility to primary care and ensure patients receive the support they need, when and where they need it. NPAO firmly believes that Nurse Practitioners perform crucial work that can help address the healthcare crisis in Ontario but represent an underutilized resource under the status quo.

"We are seeing tangible improvements in recognition of Nurse Practitioners as key contributors to the healthcare system, but there's still more work to be done," said Acorn. "We are committed to working with the provincial government to improve the integration of Nurse Practitioners into the healthcare system and connect patients across the province to timely, high-quality care."

Dr. Acorn is an inaugural Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Nursing, the American Academy of Nursing, the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland, and the Queen's Institute in the United Kingdom. Throughout her career, Dr. Acorn has also received several prestigious recognitions for her contributions to healthcare and the community. Her full feature in CEO Outlook Magazine can be found here .

About: Established in 1973, NPAO works to represent Nurse Practitioners in primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare settings in Ontario. As nurse practitioners working for nurse practitioners, NPAO strives to deliver exceptional healthcare for all, grounded in the belief that nurse practitioners make critical contributions to healthcare systems, and Ontarians' quality of life.

