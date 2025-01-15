Nurse Practitioners Eager to Collaborate with Dr. Jane Philpott and Ontario's Primary Care Action Team to Improve Primary Care Access for Ontarians

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Nurse Practitioners' Association of Ontario (NPAO) proudly supports Minister Sylvia Jones, Dr. Jane Philpott and the Government of Ontario's Primary Health Care Action Team as they work to achieve their ambitious goal of connecting 100 per cent of Ontarians with a nurse practitioner (NP) or family doctor within publicly funded care teams.

The recent Canada Health Act interpretation letter and the inclusion of nurse practitioners in public health insurance plans offers new opportunities to strengthen access to equitable and efficient primary care across the province. NPAO is committed to being a collaborative partner in these efforts, leveraging the expertise and skills of nurse practitioners to ensure all Ontarians receive the high-quality care they deserve.

"As front-line health care providers, nurse practitioners play a pivotal role in delivering timely, patient-centered care," said Dr. Michelle Acorn, CEO of NPAO. "We are excited to work alongside Dr. Philpott and her team to implement innovative solutions that expand access to primary health care and meet the unique needs of Ontario's diverse communities."

NPAO is dedicated to advancing initiatives that:

Enhance interprofessional collaboration to foster more cohesive and efficient care delivery.

Remove barriers to practice, empowering nurse practitioners to fully utilize their expertise.

Advocate for greater recognition of NPs as healthcare leaders.

Improve data collection to measure outcomes and inform evidence-based practices.

Expedite equitable compensation models to support NP retention and recruitment.

Through these efforts, NPAO seeks to drive significant improvements in health outcomes and ensure that every Ontarian has access to the high-quality care they deserve.

NPAO looks forward its continued work with the Government of Ontario and the Ministry of Health to support expedited negotiations and the swift implementation of NPs in provincial health plans. The inclusion of nurse practitioners and NP-led organizations in strategic planning and execution is critical to ensuring timely and localized access to care for patients across the province.

"Together with the Government of Ontario, the Ministry of Health, and the Primary Care Action Team, we are committed to realizing a future where all Ontarians are connected to comprehensive, patient-centred primary care," Dr. Acorn added.

The Nurse Practitioners' Association of Ontario remains a trusted and essential voice in health care advocacy, working tirelessly to support the NP profession and improve health outcomes for Ontarians. For more information, visit www.npao.org.

About: The Nurse Practitioners' Association of Ontario (NPAO) is the professional voice for over 5,400 Nurse Practitioners (NP) across diverse healthcare settings in Ontario, including primary, secondary, and tertiary care. Established in 1973, NPAO advocates for the advancement of NP roles, supports their professional growth, and champions their leadership in transforming healthcare to improve patient outcomes. NPs are leaders, essential to enhancing and transforming the healthcare system. NPAO proudly supports their expertise and the critical roles they play in driving innovation and exceptional care.

