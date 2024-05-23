ONTARIO'S NEWEST $70 MILLION LOTTO MAX WINNER TO FOCUS ON HIS CLOSE-KNIT 'BIG GREEK FAMILY'

Toronto resident immediately turned to his family when learning of his massive lottery win

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's newest $70 million LOTTO MAX winner, Gregory (Greg) Chialtas of Toronto has 70 million reasons to celebrate but he is focused on one thing – taking care of his family – his Big Greek Family!

Greg won the $70 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from the April 19, 2024 draw. Ever since he discovered he was holding the winning ticket, he couldn't wait to tell his immediate family. "We are a very close-knit family. It's a bit of cliché, just like that movie, but I wouldn't have it any other way. That's why I turned to them first with this incredible news!"

During his winner celebration, the single father explained that he purchased the LOTTO MAX ticket while out getting groceries. The lottery numbers on the winning ticket were numbers Greg chose because they are meaningful to his children, siblings and other family members. When Greg checked his ticket after the draw, he noticed he had only matched three numbers and was 'happy-ish' thinking he won a free ticket, but something told him to check the ticket again. "That's when I realized I was looking at the numbers from the wrong draw date. So, I went back to find the results from the April 19th LOTTO MAX draw and that's when I saw I matched all seven numbers. I was in total shock!"

Not truly believing that he won the $70 million jackpot, Greg called his best friend for some assistance. "I asked him to check the numbers on OLG.ca and to read them to me. All the numbers still matched. It was unbelievable to us but we had to make absolutely sure I had the winning ticket. So we decided to meet up at a store near our homes and triple check them using the in-store ticket checker. When reality started to sink-in, all I wanted to do was leave the store quietly, but my friend was freaking out!"

All Greg wanted to do was go home as soon as possible and share this incredible news with his family. "I got everyone on Facetime to share this exciting news, but no one believed me! It took a bit of time to convince them it was true."

The recently retired public servant faced some health challenges in the past year and the support of his family helped with his recovery. Greg says they are now assisting him during a happier life-changing moment. "It's been humbling and heart-warming to have their love during this entire incredible experience. They have kept me grounded and focused on what's most important - my family!"

Some plans for the $70 million windfall for Greg will include travel, ensuring his children finish their education, potentially new cars and homes for his immediate family and giving back to the community. But Greg also revealed a surprising item on his bucket list, "I plan to adopt a rescue dog so that I can change their life for the better, just like what's happened to me!"

While Ontario's newest multi-millionaire begins to settle into this new and exciting chapter of his life, he continues to have his family at the top of his priority list. "We can buy anything now but the memories are more important because they will last a lifetime. So, we as a family will make those memories happen together. I love saying 'we', because its never 'I', it's always 'we'. They made me feel safe and supported so at this life-changing moment it's all about 'we'!

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sheppard Ticket Centre inside the Yonge-Sheppard Centre on Yonge Street in Toronto.

