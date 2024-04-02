The first and only role in Canada will drive improvements in policing performance, modernize police governance and enhance public trust

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - With Ontario's new policing legislation, the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019 (CSPA) now in effect, Inspector General of Policing, Ryan Teschner, begins his legislative mandate to provide independent compliance oversight and drive improved performance in Ontario policing and police governance.

Inspector General Teschner's new oversight role is the first of its kind in Canada, and is supported by the Inspectorate of Policing, a new, modern oversight organization of professionals who will conduct inspections, analyze data and liaise with police services and boards across the province. The Inspectorate supports the Inspector General in delivering on his important mandate and serves the public interest by ensuring police services and boards comply with Ontario's policing requirements while being responsive to the diverse communities they serve.

"Communities across Ontario can and should expect that our policing organizations are delivering high-quality services in compliance with provincial standards, all with the common objective of making everyone safer," said Inspector General Teschner. "I am focused on furthering the public interest by improving performance in policing and police governance, ultimately to enhance confidence in Ontario's policing system."

The Inspector General and the Inspectorate of Policing will improve performance of police services, police service boards and organizations that employ special constables by:

Responding to public complaints concerning adequate and effective police service delivery and allegations of police board member misconduct;

Examining performance of police services and boards through independent inspections, investigations, monitoring and advising;

Identifying effective performance and, where improvements are needed, using new enforcement tools uniquely available to the Inspector General, including issuing directions and imposing measures to ensure compliance with the CSPA and its regulations;

Imposing measures to ensure the provision of adequate and effective policing or in cases of a policing emergency;

Conducting data analysis and research through the Inspectorate's Centre of Data Intelligence and Innovation to promote evidence-based actions and improvements; and,

Publicly reporting on the activities of the Inspector General, including publishing all inspection reports and an annual report.

"The data we collect, analyze and interpret will support our compliance mandate and help paint a better picture of how policing services are delivered across Ontario," said Inspector General Teschner. "As Ontario enters this new era of policing with modern legislation and oversight, we will ask the questions the public deserves to have answered, apply our expertise to the evidence and, where necessary, take measures to improve Ontario's policing and police governance system to help make everyone in this province safer."

QUOTES

"Today marks a historic milestone in policing modernization, oversight and governance in Ontario. The creation of the Inspectorate of Policing will further establish our province as a leader in effective, accountable policing while fostering enhanced relationships between police services and the communities they serve."

- Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario

"As police leaders committed to the safety and well-being of our communities, we welcome the Inspector General's role in fostering collaboration among police services, promoting continuous improvement in our profession, and ensuring policing standards are upheld to the highest degree. Together with the Inspector General and the Inspectorate of Policing, Ontario police services are committed to excellence in police leadership and excellence in service delivery to the province's diverse communities."

- Chief Jim MacSween, President, Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police

"As advocates for responsible civilian police governance and community engagement, the Ontario Association of Police Services Boards remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote trust and confidence in public safety. We welcome the opportunity to work closely with Inspector General Teschner and his team in achieving these shared objectives."

- Patrick Weaver, Chair, Ontario Association of Police Services Boards

LEARN MORE

About the Inspector General of Policing of Ontario and the Inspectorate of Policing

Ryan Teschner is the Inspector General of Policing of Ontario – the first role of its kind in Canada. Mr. Teschner was appointed to the role of Inspector General of Policing in March 2023, and is Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019. Mr. Teschner is dedicated to collaborating with partners to enhance policing service delivery, modernize police governance, and build public trust in Ontario's public safety sector.

A national expert in public safety reform and transformation, Mr. Teschner has served in complex public administration and executive roles where he led successful policing and governance change initiatives. Mr. Teschner has previously served as Executive Director and Chief of Staff of the Toronto Police Services Board, Special Counsel and Advisor in two provincial justice ministries, and Lead Counsel to the Independent Civilian Review into Matters Relating to the G20 Summit. Mr. Teschner also served as an expert to the federal Public Order Emergency Commission.

Mr. Teschner was called to the Ontario Bar in 2006 and practiced as a litigator at two international law firms, with a focus on administrative, constitutional and regulatory matters. Mr. Teschner has also been widely recognized for his work, including receiving the Award for Excellence in Police Governance from the Canadian Association of Police Governance.

The Inspector General of Policing has a mandate to drive improved performance in policing and police governance by ensuring adequate and effective policing is delivered across Ontario in compliance with the province's policing legislation and standards. The Inspector General leads the Inspectorate of Policing, an arm's-length division of the Ministry of the Solicitor General which will provide the operational support to inspect, investigate, monitor and advise Ontario's police services and boards to improve their performance and promote best practices, informed by data intelligence. The Inspector General is committed to transparency and accountability, and will publicly report on inspections, any enforcement actions taken, and deliver an annual report.

To learn more about the Inspector General of Policing and the Inspectorate of Policing, please visit www.iopontario.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

