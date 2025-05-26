Inspection identifies a strong public order policing system in Ontario, with recommendations addressing growing demand and emerging strains

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's Inspector General of Policing, Ryan Teschner, has found that Ontario's public order policing system is currently strong, and is also emphasizing the need to address the rising complexity and demand of policing major public events. In his first-ever Spotlight Report—Policing of Protests and Major Events: Public Order Maintenance in Ontario—released today, he calls for urgent action to ensure the province's readiness and resilience.

"The reality is that the scope and magnitude of public order events are taking on a new shape," said Inspector General Teschner. "This new shape makes it evident that public order policing is a whole-of-province priority and responsibility. To maintain the highest level of public order policing in Ontario, we need to invest in it appropriately to ensure it's not stretched too thin."

Inspector General Teschner notes that Ontario's public order policing system remains responsive to current needs, with no recent cases where Public Order Units (POUs) failed to respond in a timely manner. However, the system is showing signs of strain. A 184 per cent increase in POU deployments between 2018 and 2022 reflects a growing number of large-scale events requiring police presence—bringing with it rising costs, officer fatigue, and mounting pressure on available resources. To ensure the long-term sustainability and effectiveness of public order policing, a coordinated and information-driven response is needed from police services, boards, and the provincial government.

"I recognize the risks and complexity involved in policing protests and major events, as well as the dedication of public order unit officers across Ontario," said Inspector General Teschner. "These officers are often stretched too thin, leading to fatigue and recruitment challenges for this vital role."

The report follows a province-wide inspection, conducted by the Inspectorate of Policing, of Ontario's 43 municipal police services and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). It includes 12 recommendations to strengthen the province's public order policing system, including:

Formalize the Ontario Public Order Hub: The 'Hub' – comprised of the OPP and municipal police services with POUs – coordinates deployments and intelligence for major events. The Ministry of the Solicitor General should formalize and make permanent its existence through legislative changes.





The 'Hub' – comprised of the OPP and municipal police services with POUs – coordinates deployments and intelligence for major events. The Ministry of the Solicitor General should formalize and make permanent its existence through legislative changes. Create a Uniform Approach to Risk-Assessment: The Ministry and the Hub should develop a standardized tool to guide individual police service in deciding when and how to deploy POUs based on key risk factors.





The Ministry and the Hub should develop a standardized tool to guide individual police service in deciding when and how to deploy POUs based on key risk factors. Define Reasonable Response Times : Police boards and chiefs of police should assess local needs, population characteristics, and infrastructure to establish appropriate POU response times under the Community Safety and Policing Act .





: Police boards and chiefs of police should assess local needs, population characteristics, and infrastructure to establish appropriate POU response times under the . Strengthen Emergency Partnerships: The Ministry, working with the Ontario Public Order Hub, should formalize collaboration between POUs and emergency services through joint training, agreements, and legislative updates.





The Ministry, working with the Ontario Public Order Hub, should formalize collaboration between POUs and emergency services through joint training, agreements, and legislative updates. Enhance POU Officer Training: Police services should expand training offerings for POU members to include cultural awareness, historical context, and socio-political dynamics to support respectful and effective public order policing.

"Global events can quickly spark local unrest, and every Ontario police service must be ready. Maintaining public order in these moments requires credible intelligence, clear planning, and professional restraint—especially under public scrutiny," said Inspector General Teschner. "Preparedness not only strengthens public trust but also supports officer wellness in high-pressure situations. My recommendations focus on enhancing this readiness to ensure effective, lawful, and community-sensitive policing."

LEARN MORE

About the Inspector General of Policing

Appointed in March 2023, Ryan Teschner is Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the Community Safety and Policing Act. He leads the Inspectorate of Policing, an oversight body dedicated to ensuring high-quality policing and governance across Ontario.

For more information, visit www.iopontario.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashika Theyyil

Inspectorate of Policing

[email protected]

SOURCE Inspectorate of Policing