TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Inspector General of Policing of Ontario Ryan Teschner issued the following statement regarding the Thunder Bay Police Service and Thunder Bay Police Service Board:

"I am committed to ensuring that the residents of Thunder Bay and the Indigenous communities in and around that city receive the effective, responsive, and accountable policing they deserve.

In light of several public complaints the Inspectorate of Policing has received regarding the Thunder Bay Police Service, I have decided to conduct an inspection of the Service in accordance with my legislative mandate under Ontario's Community Safety and Policing Act (CSPA), which came into effect on April 1, 2024.

The inspection will evaluate how well the Thunder Bay Police Service conducts death and missing person investigations, focusing on compliance with the CSPA and leading practices. The team at the Inspectorate will also assess how the Thunder Bay Police Service, and the Thunder Bay Police Service Board that governs it, are addressing past recommendations made by other oversight bodies that have reviewed policing and police governance in Thunder Bay.

In addition to this inspection, the Inspectorate will closely monitor the Service and Board to ensure they are complying with the CSPA and its regulations more broadly, and that priority is given to addressing issues that have been well-documented and require focused attention.

The findings of the inspection, and any directions that may be issued as a result, will be made available on the Inspectorate of Policing's website."

About the role of the Inspector General of Policing of Ontario

The Inspector General of Policing has a mandate to drive improved performance and accountability in policing and police governance by ensuring adequate and effective policing is delivered across Ontario in compliance with the province's policing legislation and standards.

The Inspector General leads the Inspectorate of Policing, an arm's-length division of the Ministry of the Solicitor General. The Inspectorate provides operational support to inspect, investigate, monitor, and advise Ontario's police services and boards. By leveraging independent research and data intelligence, the Inspectorate promotes leading practices and identifies areas for improvement, ensuring that high-quality policing and police governance is delivered to make everyone in Ontario safer.

In March 2023, Ryan Teschner was appointed as Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the CSPA.

To learn more about the Inspector General of Policing and the Inspectorate of Policing, please visit www.iopontario.ca and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Inspectorate of Policing

MEDIA CONTACT: Nadine Ricketts, Inspectorate of Policing, [email protected]