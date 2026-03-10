Ontario's largest utilities want you on the case: Grab your magnifying glass to spot the Power Imposters this Fraud Prevention Month

Spotting scams is easier than you think when you know which clues to look for
TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - March marks Fraud Prevention Month, and Ontario's largest utilities are calling on customers across the province to unleash their inner detective and stay alert to the clues that signal a potential scam. While energy keeps our communities running, not every buzz on your phone or knock at your door is what it seems -- in fact, Power Imposters are counting on customers to miss the signs of fraud.
Utility scams have evolved from clumsy scripts to polished messages and convincing threats. Imposters may pose as utility employees to pressure customers into making on‑the‑spot payments or revealing personal information.
Threats of immediate disconnection: A legitimate utility will never demand same‑day payment
Unexpected links or attachments: Messages asking you to "verify your account" are often fraudulent
Requests for unusual payment methods: Utilities do not accept bitcoin, prepaid cards or e‑transfers
High‑pressure or aggressive tone: Scammers try to make you act before you think
Requests for personal information: Utilities will never ask for banking details or passwords by phone, text or email
What to do when something doesn't add up
If a message or call triggers your "detective hunch," Ontario's utilities recommend taking the following steps:
Do not respond, click links or send payment.
Contact your utility directly using the phone number on your bill or the official website to confirm the status of your account.
Report the incident to the Canadian Anti‑Fraud Centre at 1‑888‑495‑8501.
National Fraud Prevention Month raises awareness and provides practical tools to recognize, reject and report fraud. Ontario's utilities will continue to help safeguard the privacy and security of all residential and business customers.
ABOUT ALECTRA UTILITIES CORPORATION
Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future. Learn more at: alectrautilities.com.
As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, Elexicon Energy proudly provides safe and reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 residential and business customers in Durham Region as well as Belleville, Brock, Gravenhurst and Port Hope. Elexicon is owned by five municipalities: the Town of Ajax, the City of Belleville, the Municipality of Clarington, the City of Pickering and the Town of Whitby and. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $39.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2025, and annual revenues in 2025 of $9 billion.
Our team of 9,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2025, Hydro One invested $3.4 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $3.0 billion of goods and services.
We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.
For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.hydroone.com where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about the Company's governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions, and further information about its business.
ABOUT HYDRO OTTAWA LIMITED
Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], provides electricity to approximately 372,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable power, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to powering the well-being of the communities it serves through the energy transition. This includes delivering reliable service, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education for customers.
Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visittorontohydro.com, or follow us onX, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTubeandLinkedIn.
Toronto Hydro Corporation is the holding company for Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited, which owns and operates Toronto’s electricity distribution system, and Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc., which provides and maintains street and expressway lighting infrastructure...
