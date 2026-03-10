Ontario's largest utilities want you on the case: Grab your magnifying glass to spot the Power Imposters this Fraud Prevention Month

Utility scams have evolved from clumsy scripts to polished messages and convincing threats. Imposters may pose as utility employees to pressure customers into making on‑the‑spot payments or revealing personal information.

Clues that don't lie

To help residents and businesses stay protected, Alectra Utilities, Elexicon Energy, Hydro One, Hydro Ottawa and Toronto Hydro are encouraging customers to take a detective‑style approach -- pause, inspect the clues and look for signs that something doesn't add up:

Threats of immediate disconnection: A legitimate utility will never demand same‑day payment

demand same‑day payment Unexpected links or attachments: Messages asking you to "verify your account" are often fraudulent

Requests for unusual payment methods: Utilities do not accept bitcoin , prepaid cards or e‑transfers

, prepaid cards or e‑transfers High‑pressure or aggressive tone: Scammers try to make you act before you think

Requests for personal information: Utilities will never ask for banking details or passwords by phone, text or email

What to do when something doesn't add up

If a message or call triggers your "detective hunch," Ontario's utilities recommend taking the following steps:

Do not respond, click links or send payment. Contact your utility directly using the phone number on your bill or the official website to confirm the status of your account. Report the incident to the Canadian Anti‑ Fraud Centre at 1‑888‑495‑8501.

National Fraud Prevention Month raises awareness and provides practical tools to recognize, reject and report fraud. Ontario's utilities will continue to help safeguard the privacy and security of all residential and business customers.

ABOUT ALECTRA UTILITIES CORPORATION

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future. Learn more at: alectrautilities.com.

ABOUT ELEXICON ENERGY

As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, Elexicon Energy proudly provides safe and reliable electricity to nearly 200,000 residential and business customers in Durham Region as well as Belleville, Brock, Gravenhurst and Port Hope. Elexicon is owned by five municipalities: the Town of Ajax, the City of Belleville, the Municipality of Clarington, the City of Pickering and the Town of Whitby and. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $39.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2025, and annual revenues in 2025 of $9 billion.

Our team of 9,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2025, Hydro One invested $3.4 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $3.0 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com/, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

For More Information

For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.hydroone.com where you can find additional information including links to securities filings, historical financial reports, and information about the Company's governance practices, corporate social responsibility, customer solutions, and further information about its business.

ABOUT HYDRO OTTAWA LIMITED

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. ['Hydro Ottawa Group'], provides electricity to approximately 372,000 homes and businesses across Ottawa and Casselman. For more than a century, the company has been dedicated to delivering clean, safe and reliable power, playing a vital role in shaping a vibrant and sustainable National Capital Region. As a key partner in building a dynamic energy future, Hydro Ottawa Limited is committed to powering the well-being of the communities it serves through the energy transition. This includes delivering reliable service, integrating innovative technologies, pioneering sustainable solutions, and being a trusted source of information and education for customers.

Learn more: hydroottawa.com

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

Toronto Hydro powers Canada's largest city through delivering electricity and related energy solutions to more than 3 million people and businesses, safely, reliably and sustainably. With the dedication of our skilled employees and partners, we're electrifying communities today and building a brighter tomorrow by investing in a modern, capable and resilient distribution grid and delivering value to our customers and sole shareholder, the City of Toronto. For more information, visit torontohydro.com, or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation