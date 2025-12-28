OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - With Environment Canada issuing a special weather statement for the National Capital Region, Hydro Ottawa Limited (Hydro Ottawa) is monitoring the weather system closely and has crews on standby, ready to respond to potential power outages. Significant freezing rain is expected to begin tonight and continue through Monday, which can cause ice buildup on trees and power lines, leading to equipment damage and service disruptions.

The safety of its customers and employees is Hydro Ottawa's top priority. If outages occur, crews will work diligently to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Residents are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of extended outages.

How to report an outage:

Online: Through the Outage Centre or the Hydro Ottawa app.

Through the or the Hydro Ottawa app. By text: Text "OUT" to PWROUT (797688).

Text "OUT" to PWROUT (797688). By phone: Call the 24/7 outage line at 613-738-0188.

Safety reminders:

Ensure your 72-hour kit includes flashlights, fresh batteries, water, non-perishable food and medication.

Keep mobile devices and laptops fully charged.

Never use a generator or outdoor grill indoors.

Hydro Ottawa asks the public to respect work site perimetres by keeping a safe distance from crews and as they work on energizing the power grid.

If customers notice downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus) from the wires and from any objects that are in contact with the lines such as trees. If there is a downed power line, dial 911, then call Hydro Ottawa at 613 738-0188.

Drive carefully. When traffic signals are out, always treat intersections as all-way stops and proceed through intersections with caution.

As power is being restored, Hydro Ottawa reminds residents to conserve their use of energy and avoid turning on all electronics and appliances to avoid impacting the electricity supply.

Hydro Ottawa also reminds all customers of the importance of staying safe and being prepared in the event of a prolonged outage. Customers can learn more about what to do on the utility's Outage Safety and Emergency Preparedness pages of their website.

