Elexicon Corporation Welcomes Max Cananzi to the Board

AJAX, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Elexicon Corporation (Elexicon) is pleased to announce the appointment of Max Cananzi to its Board.

Max brings decades of leadership and sector experience, serving previously as President of Alectra Utilities Corp. His deep industry knowledge and background aligns with Elexicon's current needs and ambitions. This appointment marks another important step towards building an organization that is responsive, future-ready and grounded in good governance.

Max Cananzi (CNW Group/Elexicon Energy Inc.)

Quote



"I would like to thank the Governance and Nominating Committee for conducting a rigorous and thoughtful process, and extend my gratitude to our shareholders for their support and ongoing engagement as we build a stronger Elexicon – one that is equipped to meet the demands of today and shape the opportunities of tomorrow."



– Anthony Haines, Chair, Elexicon Corporation Board of Directors

For more information about Elexicon Corporation, please visit: elexiconcorp.com

About Elexicon Corporation

Elexicon Corporation is a holding company to Elexicon Energy, 100 per cent owned by five municipal shareholders: the Town of Whitby, the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Municipality of Clarington and the City of Belleville.

SOURCE Elexicon Energy Inc.

Media Contact: Jodi MacLean, Manager, Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs, P: 289-387-1469, E: [email protected]