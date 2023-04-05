Ontario's largest electricity utilities remind customers to click before you dig

April is Dig Safe Month

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - As the temperature begins to rise, Ontario's largest electricity distribution utilities are reminding customers and contractors of the steps to take before digging, planting or starting any outdoor project this season.

Careful planning can prevent potential power loss, damage liability, serious personal injury or loss of life. To locate buried electrical infrastructure, customers and contractors must contact Ontario One Call at OntarioOneCall.ca or 1-800-400-2255 to request a free underground utilities locate. This service is available 24/7 across all of Ontario.

Alectra Utilities Logo (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation) (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation) Elexicon Energy Logo (CNW Group/Alectra Utilities Corporation) (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation) Hydro One Logo (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation) Hydro Ottawa Logo (CNW Group/Toronto Hydro Corporation)

Requesting a locate before you dig is the law — whether it be to plant a tree or to build a new deck, pool or fence.

If you're planning a project this spring, start preparations early and make sure you follow these steps:

Submit a locate request at OntarioOneCall.ca or call 1-800-400-2255 a minimum of five business days before digging. A service representative will clearly mark where the underground infrastructure runs through your dig area and will provide a locate sheet that includes a diagram of what has been located. If a utility does not have infrastructure in your work area, you will still receive a response that indicates your work area is cleared to start. Wait until you have received responses from all utilities listed on your Ontario One Call confirmation sheet.

Please remember to dig safely, respect the marks and follow any additional instructions provided by each utility on the locate sheets.

For more information, please visit:

About Alectra Utilities Corporation

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.



Twitter: twitter.com/alectranews

Facebook: facebook.com/alectranews

YouTube: youtube.com/alectranews

Instagram: instagram.com/alectranews/?hl=en

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/alectra/

About Elexicon Energy

Elexicon Energy powers life's most meaningful moments. As the fourth largest municipally owned electricity distributor in Ontario, our vision is to empower the communities we serve and help customers seize opportunities to ignite a better future. We provide over 176,000 residential and business customers with reliable and affordable energy services. Elexicon Energy is owned by five municipalities: the City of Pickering, the Town of Ajax, the Town of Whitby, the City of Belleville and the Municipality of Clarington. Learn more at elexiconenergy.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 353,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

About Toronto Hydro

The Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 790,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

Social Media Accounts

Twitter: twitter.com/torontohydro

Facebook: facebook.com/torontohydro

YouTube: youtube.com/torontohydro

Instagram: instagram.com/torontohydro

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/toronto-hydro

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation