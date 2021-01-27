TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - In recognition of Data Privacy Day, Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner will host a free, online webcast on Thursday, January 28, at 9:30 a.m. on the use of surveillance technologies by law enforcement bodies. Examples of these technologies include body-worn cameras, artificial intelligence, automated licence plate recognition, facial recognition and biometric technologies. While these technologies can greatly aid law enforcement, they can also have a significant negative impact on privacy and access rights if not used with appropriate governance frameworks in place.

Key issues to be discussed include:

Designing and integrating rules that protect personal information, and provide for effective oversight and control mechanisms

Principles of necessity, transparency, and accountability when engaging in technology-assisted policing

Growing public demand for police accountability and changing attitudes towards police use of technology

The need to ensure that law enforcement use of technologies is effective in achieving its objectives and respects human rights and civil liberties

The morning's agenda:

9:30 a.m. – Welcome and introductory remarks by IPC Commissioner, Patricia Kosseim

9:35 a.m. – Overview of emerging surveillance technologies by law enforcement, Chris Parsons, Senior Research Associate, Citizen Lab

10:00 a.m. – Panel Discussion moderated by the Commissioner

Raj Dhir, Executive Director/Chief Legal Officer, Ontario Human Rights Commission

Colin Freeze , Reporter, Globe and Mail

, Reporter, Globe and Mail Stephen McCammon , Legal Counsel, Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario

, Legal Counsel, Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Chris Parsons , Senior Research Associate, Citizen Lab

, Senior Research Associate, Citizen Lab Alana Saulnier , Criminology Program Coordinator and professor, Lakehead University

, Criminology Program Coordinator and professor, Colin Stairs , Chief Information Officer, Toronto Police Service

11:00 a.m. – Audience Q&A moderated by the Commissioner

11:20 a.m. – Summary by Ron Kruzeniski, Information and Privacy Commissioner of Saskatchewan

11:25 a.m. – Concluding remarks by IPC Assistant Commissioner, Sherry Liang

