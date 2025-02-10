Ontario's Future at Heart

Political parties urged to pledge bold actions for better heart and brain health in province

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - February is Heart Month, a time to focus on the health and well-being of Ontarians. In recognition of this, and in advance of the upcoming provincial election, we are calling on all political parties to make meaningful platform commitments aimed at improving heart and brain health of people across the province. Heart & Stroke is proud to present a comprehensive three-point plan that will not only enhance health outcomes, but also increase the efficiency of Ontario's healthcare system.

1. Fund the FAST Stroke Awareness Campaign

Ontario has the lowest recognition of stroke signs in Canada, with only 35% of Ontarians able to identify two key stroke symptoms. This lack of awareness puts individuals at risk for delayed treatment and greater stroke-related complications.

has the lowest recognition of stroke signs in , with only 35% of Ontarians able to identify two key stroke symptoms. This lack of awareness puts individuals at risk for delayed treatment and greater stroke-related complications. FAST awareness campaigns have proven to reduce delays in treatment and improve overall healthcare system efficiency.

We urge all political parties to commit to funding the FAST stroke awareness campaign in Ontario to educate the public on recognizing the signs of a stroke and seek timely medical help.

2. Modernize and Strengthen the Smoke-Free Ontario Strategy (SFOS)

With the recently announced tobacco litigation settlement, Ontario has a unique opportunity to reinvest funds from the tobacco industry's financial settlement into tobacco and vape control programs.

With the recently announced tobacco litigation settlement, Ontario has a unique opportunity to reinvest funds from the tobacco industry's financial settlement into tobacco and vape control programs. We propose allocating 4% ($56 million/year) of the expected $7.1 billion to be reinvested into nicotine prevention, cessation, and research initiatives, similar to strategies adopted by other provinces.

/year) of the expected to be reinvested into nicotine prevention, cessation, and research initiatives, similar to strategies adopted by other provinces. The SFOS can be further enhanced by introducing a tobacco cost recovery fee on the industry to improve compliance and enforcement efforts.

In addition, we recommend banning the online sale of tobacco and vape products and raising the legal age of purchase to 21 to protect youth from the harmful effects of these products.

3. Enable Faster Access to Life-Saving Devices in Ontario Hospitals

Cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that demands rapid response. Survival rates drop significantly with each passing minute, and irreversible brain damage can occur within five minutes without defibrillation.

Despite their critical role in patient care, Registered Nurses (RNs) in Ontario hospitals are not currently permitted to use Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in hospitals, although these same devices are available to be used by anyone in public settings. This creates unnecessary delays, jeopardizing patient survival.

hospitals are not currently permitted to use Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in hospitals, although these same devices are available to be used by anyone in public settings. This creates unnecessary delays, jeopardizing patient survival. We recommend immediate action to expand access to AEDs in hospitals by allowing RNs to use these life-saving devices during cardiac emergencies, ensuring faster intervention and saving lives.

Together, these initiatives will improve population health, enhance access to life-saving treatments, and increase efficiency within our healthcare system. We urge all political parties to make heart and brain health for Ontarians a priority in their upcoming platforms.

