Ontario's Anderson College Donates 50,000 Disposable Masks to Healthcare Community through its ongoing "Anderson Gives Back" Program

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - One of Canada's leading healthcare training colleges announced today that they are going to expand their "Anderson Gives Back" program to donate more disposable masks to the community.

Anderson College has already donated 5,000 disposable masks and will distribute 50,000 more to the healthcare community so front-line workers can stay safe while performing their jobs.

"Donating masks aligns with our core values." said Anderson College President Mihkel Ranniste. "We graduate around 2000 students annually. A large proportion of our students work in Ontario's healthcare industry and this is just one way for us to give back to the very healthcare system where they work or will be placed," he said.

To assist in determining where the mask donations are most needed, Anderson College first reached out through the "Ontario Together" platform and then consulted with the emergency preparedness specialists at Sunnybrook H. S. C. Some of those who have already received masks include the Hellenic Care for Seniors (Toronto) Inc., Shared Services West, and Verve Senior Living.

"We know how vital it is for people to wear masks to reduce potential COVID-19 transmission and this is one of the ways we are contributing to the various entities and communities in need." said Ranniste. "By taking this action we live up to our value system that we infuse in our students as they enter the healthcare workforce as highly skilled and vital additions," he said.

For over 40 years Anderson College has been a partner to thousands of students overcoming career challenges and transitioning to the next phase of their lives. With five locations in Toronto, Mississauga, and Hamilton, it is recognized for its high calibre faculty, career-focused education, hands-on, real-life career training, and supportive culture.

SOURCE Anderson College

