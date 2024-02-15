Ontario Pharmacists Association Launches COVID-19 Therapeutic Support Service for Healthcare Professionals

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) is proud to announce the launch of a new COVID-19 Therapeutic Support service delivering vital assistance to all healthcare professionals in Ontario providing care to patients with COVID-19.

Made possible through a grant from Pfizer, the consultation service provides healthcare professionals with immediate access to up-to-date information, guidelines, drug interactions, and best practices on COVID-19 therapeutics and treatment protocols.

The COVID-19 Therapeutic Support service encompasses two distinct resources:

Live Support Helpline/Online Chat: Accessible free of charge to any healthcare provider in Ontario , this resource serves as a real-time support system for evidence-based clinical decision-making and system access for COVID-19-related services.

, this resource serves as a real-time support system for evidence-based clinical decision-making and system access for COVID-19-related services. Pharmacist-Specific Community of Practice: This platform fosters peer-to-peer learning among pharmacy professionals. Through moderated and guided activities, the community of practice aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of pharmacists in providing COVID-19-related patient care.

"The launch of the COVID-19 Therapeutic Support service reinforces OPA's commitment to equipping healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of COVID-19," says Jen Belcher, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Member Relations for the Ontario Pharmacists Association. "The initiative supports healthcare providers in delivering timely, evidence-based care for COVID-19 patients in communities throughout the province."

When identifying and managing COVID-19 infection, the need for quick, accurate information is essential for healthcare providers. The introduction of the COVID-19 Therapeutic Support service aims to address this crucial aspect by offering healthcare professionals swift access to reliable information, thereby enhancing their ability to serve patients promptly and effectively.

"Pfizer Canada is pleased to support this innovative initiative by the Ontario Pharmacists Association," says Ana Gabriela Grajales, Medical Affairs Lead, Primary Care, Pfizer Canada. "As COVID-19 continues to cause substantial morbidity and mortality and has become endemic, with higher peaks of transmission during winter season similar to influenza, it is important to equip healthcare professionals with the latest information and access to timely decision-making support related to managing the virus."

OPA encourages all healthcare providers seeking clinical decision-making support related to COVID-19 to take advantage of this service, facilitating the highest standard of care for patients with COVID-19.

The support line is free and available seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (EST). A chatbot will answer incoming questions after hours. The toll-free contact number is 1-888-519-6069.

Learn more about the OPA's Therapeutic Support Service.

About OPA

The Ontario Pharmacists Association is committed to evolving the pharmacy profession and advocating for excellence in practice and patient care. With thousands of members, OPA is Canada's largest advocacy organization, professional development, and drug information provider for pharmacy professionals across Ontario. By leveraging the unique expertise of pharmacy professionals, enabling them to practice to their fullest potential, and making them more accessible to patients, OPA is working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. The pharmacy sector plays a strong role in Ontario, with an economic impact of more than $6.3 billion across 4,600 pharmacies, employing 60,000 Ontarians. For more information on OPA, visit https://www.opatoday.com.

About Pfizer Canada

Pfizer Canada ULC is the Canadian operation of Pfizer Inc., one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies. Pfizer applies science and global resources to bring therapies to people that help extend and improve their lives. Pfizer strives to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in discovering, developing, and manufacturing healthcare products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. To learn more about Pfizer Canada, visit pfizer.ca or you can follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

