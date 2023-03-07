Ontario Pharmacists Association Invests and Partners with Box Labs to Offer Advanced Cloud-Based Pharmacy Management Solutions

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Box Labs and the Ontario Pharmacists Association have announced an exciting advancement in their recently established partnership that makes OPA the lead investor in this innovative, cloud-based pharmacy management solution.

Box Labs' simple, efficient, and powerful pharmacy suite automatically identifies new opportunities for enhancing patient care at booking, service provision and point of sale. Its unique, streamlined workflow lets clients register and complete all relevant forms online through the user-friendly service scheduling module. Clients can rest assured their data is securely and conveniently stored and will remain accessible directly within Box Labs' intuitive, cutting-edge platform.

"Box Labs is pleased OPA has joined as lead investor, accentuating the comprehensive value that a cloud solution like ours can deliver to pharmacies – here in Ontario and right across Canada," says Michael Demian, CEO of Box Labs. "This partnership with OPA focuses on creating a software suite that brings retail pharmacy into the twenty-first century by integrating digital tools, including a full dispensing suite, in our all-in-one platform, allowing pharmacies to do everything in a single place and remotely as well."

Pharmacy professionals are often patients' first, most frequent point of contact with the health care system, managing confidential information and meeting strict privacy, security, and governance requirements. Through Box Labs' highly customized approach, clients can also generate regular performance reports, helping to support increasingly effortless administrative tasks and records management from virtually anywhere in Canada. The end-to-end solution includes a specialized dashboard, a dedicated mobile app, and valuable point-of-sale features.

"We're thrilled to advance our partnership with Box Labs, highlighting that OPA is at the forefront of innovation for the benefit of our members and patients," notes Tim Brady, pharmacist and Chair of OPA's Board of Directors. "As health systems increasingly leverage pharmacy professionals' expertise and accessibility, digital health tools and applications like Box Labs drive agility and responsiveness. This ground-breaking partnership paves the way for more efficient delivery of services."

About Box Labs

Box Labs is a first-of-its-kind cloud-based pharmacy management solution that automatically identifies new opportunities to provide better care for patients. With its streamlined workflow, clients can register and fill out all relevant forms online, with data securely and conveniently stored and accessible directly within the Box Labs platform. The cutting-edge platform also creates weekly performance reports to allow for effortless management from virtually anywhere. With a dashboard, mobile app, and point-of-sale features, Box Labs' pharmacy suite is simple, efficient, and powerful. To learn more about Box Labs, visit boxlabs.ca or contact Michael Demain directly at [email protected].

About Ontario Pharmacists Association

The Ontario Pharmacists Association is committed to evolving the pharmacy profession and advocating for excellence in practice and patient care. OPA is Canada's largest advocacy organization, professional development, and drug information provider for pharmacy professionals across Ontario. By leveraging the unique expertise of pharmacy professionals, enabling them to practice to their fullest potential, and making them more accessible to patients, OPA is working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the health care system. For more information, visit opatoday.com.

