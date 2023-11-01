Ontario Observes Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week

Avoid the Tragedy of a Deadly Carbon Monoxide Leak

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Carbon Monoxide (CO) Awareness Week runs from November 1 to 7 and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) is sharing tips, suggestions, and advice on how to protect your family and stay safe by recognizing the health risks and danger CO poses.

CO is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas making it impossible to detect without a working CO alarm. Exposure to CO can lead to serious injury and even death.

By law, in Ontario, CO alarms are required to be installed outside all sleeping areas of homes with a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace, or attached garage.

"The importance of having a carbon monoxide alarm installed outside all sleeping areas and the role it plays in preventing deaths cannot be stressed enough," says Jon Pegg, Ontario's Fire Marshal. "The law is in place to save lives and only a working carbon monoxide alarm will identify the presence of carbon monoxide in your home before it's too late."

CO exposure can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, collapse, loss of consciousness, and death. Testing your CO alarms each month is one of the simplest ways to protect your family and be on alert for CO in the home.

CO prevention is as important as detection. Make sure all fuel-burning appliances – such as the furnace, gas stove, and fireplace – are annually inspected by a trained, certified technician to prevent a CO leak at the source. Ensure all vents and chimneys are clean and clear of obstructions.

Safety starts with awareness – be mindful of the following and protect yourself and your loved ones from carbon monoxide:

CO is impossible to detect without a working CO alarm

Signs of CO poisoning resemble flu-like symptoms

An activated CO alarm sounds different than a smoke alarm, typically four beeps

If a CO alarm activates or you suspect someone in your home has symptoms of CO poisoning, immediately go outside and call 9-1-1.

For more tips and information about how to recognize the dangers of CO and protect yourself and loved ones, follow the OFM on X, Facebook, or visit ontario.ca/page/carbon-monoxide-safety.

