Ontario Northland workers gear up for potential strike action

NORTH BAY, ON, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Workers at Ontario Northland are heading towards a strike deadline with a strong mandate for action, echoing a commitment to secure a fair collective agreement.

"Despite the challenges, our members have remained steadfast, demonstrating their resilience and determination to fight for what is just," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "It's disheartening to see the disparity between the treatment of our hardworking members and the executive level's payout."

Ontario Northlander parked at a train station during twilight in a snowy setting. The locomotive's headlights and station lighting cast a warm glow on the surrounding area, contrasting with the blue hues of the early evening sky. (CNW Group/Unifor)

In a decisive move, Unifor Local 103 members voted an overwhelming 96.3% in support of strike action, signaling unwavering solidarity in their negotiations with the employer.

Discussions are set between the union and employer from March 8 to March 12, 2024. Without a settled agreement by then, Unifor Local 103 members at Ontario Northland are poised to initiate a strike at 12:01 a.m. on March 12, 2024.

Since the summer, the bargaining committee has been in discussions with Ontario Northland, striving to address key issues including benefits and wages. Despite several rounds of negotiations, an agreement remains elusive.

"Ontario Northland has proposed significant changes that challenge our current benefits, wages, and overall working conditions," said, Jeremy Rodgers, President of Unifor Local 103. "Ontario Northland has pointed to financial constraints as a reason for its stance, yet the dedication and contributions of our workers warrant fair recognition and compensation. These negotiations are crucial, as they set the precedent for our members' futures."

As the strike draws closer to the strike deadline, Unifor's commitment to achieving a just agreement for our members remains unwavering. This is not just about current terms but about respecting the integrity and value of our workforce for the future.

