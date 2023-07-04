Ontario Nature Seeking to Expand the Lost Bay Nature Reserve

KINGSTON, ON, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Nature is working to grow its Lost Bay Nature Reserve by 50 acres and protect precious habitat in the Frontenac Arch forever.

Lost Bay Nature Reserve © Melissa Thomas (CNW Group/Ontario Nature)

The property consists of natural cover, with a variety of upland forest and treed swamp, providing excellent habitat for an abundance of wildlife. Found in the area are 24 at-risk species and 16 provincially rare species – including the cerulean warbler, eastern whip-poor-will and Blanding's turtle. "Every aspect of this place is rich in species – unique and unusual plants, a wide variety of turtles, and so much more. This incredible habitat should be protected in perpetuity," said Jakob Mueller of the Ottawa Field Naturalists.

Located within three kilometres of four Provincially Significant Wetlands, this parcel safeguards an important connection for wildlife to move between these wetlands. It also enhances landscape resilience to many anticipated impacts of climate change, including flooding and drought. The area has been designated as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve and is considered one of the most biologically diverse areas in Canada, particularly for birds, reptiles and plants – and an important area for ecological function.

"It's another piece of the puzzle to protect as much intact habitat as possible, while we can. Not only does this increase the resilience of the existing nature reserve, but it advances the key goal of creating a contiguous, connected protected habitat corridor," said Caroline Schultz, Ontario Nature's Executive Director.

The acquisition of this unique parcel will protect the land from development and aggregate extraction – some of the highest threats in the area. As part of its conservation strategy, Ontario Nature will begin conducting full species and habitat inventories immediately following the acquisition.

"I love Lost Bay because it's north meets south in terms of biodiversity. You'll find southern trees and woody plants, but boreal species too," said Owen Clarkin of the Ottawa Field Naturalists.

With your support, Ontario Nature can protect this precious property forever.

You can learn more about Lost Bay Nature Reserve and the acquisition at https://ontarionature.org/lostbay.

