Ontario Nature Expands the Lost Bay Nature Reserve Important nature corridor within the Frontenac Arch conserved forever

KINGSTON, ON, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Nature is pleased to announce the expansion of its Lost Bay Nature Reserve. The newly acquired 21.35-hectare (50 acres) property is an important connecting corridor within the Frontenac Arch, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve that is considered one of the most biologically diverse areas in Canada.

Sandy Bay Parcel © Julianna Kos (CNW Group/Ontario Nature) Lost Bay Nature Reserve Scenic Lookout © Melissa Thomas (CNW Group/Ontario Nature)

The acquired property connects surrounding wetland and terrestrial habitats. It is located within three kilometres of four Provincially Significant Wetlands: Lost Bay Wetland, Charleston Lake, Grippen Lake and Creek and Lyndhurst Lake-Singleton Lake Wetland. At the convergence of five forest regions, the area supports globally significant biodiversity, important ecological functions and a unique suite of rare species. Expanding the Lost Bay Nature Reserve permanently safeguards a critical linkage for terrestrial and aquatic species to move within the Frontenac Arch.

This project was made possible by the Government of Canada through the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, part of Canada's Nature Fund, the ECHO Foundation, and many Ontario Nature members.

QUOTES:

"By working with partners such as Ontario Nature, we are helping to protect the natural environment in Ontario and across the country. Conserving this area within the Frontenac Arch helps to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by connecting surrounding wetlands and terrestrial habitats through a natural corridor, and protecting species at risk, such as the Eastern Whip-poor-will and the Common Nighthawk. Through programs like the Natural Heritage Conservation Program, the Government of Canada is making progress toward its goal of conserving a quarter of land and water in Canada by 2025, working toward 30 percent of each by 2030." – The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"When we learned that this critical habitat was up for sale, we jumped at it. It's another piece of the puzzle to protect as much intact habitat as we can, while we can. Not only does this increase the resilience of the existing nature reserve, but it is also advancing the key goal of creating a contiguous, connected protected habitat corridor!" – Caroline Schultz, Executive Director, Ontario Nature

FACTS:

To date, 24 species at risk and 16 provincially rare species have been observed on or near the Lost Bay Nature Reserve.

The acquired property consists of a variety of upland forest habitats and treed swamp, which includes mixed forests, deciduous forests and wetlands. The mixed and deciduous forests consist of sugar maple, ironwood, beech, oak and white pine.

Expanding the Lost Bay Nature Reserve has increased overall conservation lands within Frontenac Arch Biosphere Reserve and connectivity within Algonquin to Adirondack (A2A) corridor.

The populations of Gray Ratsnake, Eastern Musk turtle, Flooded Jellyskin, Eastern Whip-poor-will and Common Nighthawk found in this region are often in higher abundance than in other parts of their range.

ABOUT:

The Government of Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP) is a unique partnership that supports the creation and recognition of protected and conserved areas through the acquisition of private land and private interest in land. To date, the Government of Canada has invested more than $440 million in the Program, which has been matched with more than $870 million in contributions raised by Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada and the country's land trust community leading to the protection and conservation of more than 700,000 hectares of ecologically sensitive lands.

LEARN MORE:

Visit: https://ontarionature.org/lost-bay

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ontarionature

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OntarioNature

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ontarionature

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. A charitable organization, Ontario Nature represents more than 30,000 members and supporters, and 150 member groups across Ontario. For more information, visit ontarionature.org .

SOURCE Ontario Nature

For further information: John Hassell, Director of Communications and Engagement, Ontario Nature, [email protected], 416-786-2171