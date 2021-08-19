Ontario midwives call for immediate reunification of Afghan 'forgotten families' with their refugee parents in Canada

These refugees have all initiated the process of applying for reunification with their spouses and children here in Canada, and some have already been granted the requisite visas permitting their families' entry into the country.

With the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15, the threat of danger and death to their children and spouses looms greater. The need for evacuation for these most vulnerable families is more urgent than ever.

The Association of Ontario Midwives calls on the Canadian government to honour its commitment to these refugees by the immediate issue of temporary resident permits and the immediate evacuation of their children and spouses out of Afghanistan before it is too late.

"In recognizing us as refugees, Canada has an obligation to protect not only ourselves but also our immediate family members, who are now at risk in Afghanistan because of their association with us," reads an email sent by a representative of the group who must remain anonymous due to the risk of retribution by the Taliban. "Tomorrow might be late to take any action."

About the Association of Ontario Midwives:

The AOM advances the clinical and professional practice of Indigenous/Aboriginal and Registered midwives in Ontario with a vision of midwives leading reproductive, pregnancy, birth & newborn care across Ontario. There are over 1,000 midwives in Ontario, serving more than 250 communities across the province. Since midwifery became a regulated health profession in 1994, more than 250,000 babies have been born under midwifery care.

