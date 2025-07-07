Ontario Midwives president Althea Jones takes the stage at international symposium on Black reproductive justice

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - President of the Association of Ontario Midwives (AOM) Althea Jones, RM, has been invited by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to speak at the Global Symposium for Bridging the Gap in Reproductive Health of Afro-Descendant Women, taking place July 8 to 11 in San José, Costa Rica. The symposium is a response to the urgent need to address the compounding effects of racism and sexism in sexual and reproductive health outcomes.

Althea Jones, Registered Midwife, President of the Association of Ontario Midwives and Founder of Ancestral Hands Midwives. (CNW Group/Association of Ontario Midwives)

The four-day gathering brings together Black leaders, researchers, midwives and other health professionals to collaborate on closing inequality gaps in perinatal mortality and contraception access in Black communities worldwide.

The invitation to participate serves as a powerful acknowledgement of Althea Jones' leadership in of midwifery and reproductive justice in Ontario. A founding partner of Ancestral Hands Midwives in Scarborough, Jones has played a pivotal role in delivering culturally grounded care to clients who have been historically underserved by the health system.

Since assuming the role of AOM President in 2024, Jones has championed equity and inclusion within Ontario's midwifery profession and health system more broadly.

"Midwifery is more than a model of care—it's a tool for transformation," says Jones. "It's how we restore autonomy, rebuild trust and reimagine reproductive health systems that actually work for Afro-descendant communities."

Jones' presence at the event reflects a broader recognition of Ontario midwifery's leadership in equity-driven care—and of the need for Black midwives to have a seat at every table where reproductive policies are being shaped.

The AOM is proud to support Jones as she brings her voice, vision and commitment to this global platform.

