Ontario Marks Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week 2022

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - This Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is reminding Ontarians to install carbon monoxide (CO) alarms outside all sleeping areas and test them monthly.

"Carbon monoxide is an invisible, tasteless and odourless gas that can be deadly," said Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg. "Only working CO alarms can detect its presence."

In Ontario, approximately 65% of injuries and deaths from CO occur in the home. Many homes have four to six fuel-burning appliances that produce CO, such as furnaces, fireplaces, water heaters, stoves, dryers, barbeques, and portable heaters and generators.

Ontarians are reminded that the law requires CO alarms to be installed outside all sleeping areas of homes with a fuel-burning appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage.

For added protection, it is recommended that everyone install CO alarms on every storey.

All home fuel-burning appliances, chimneys and outside vents should be inspected annually to prevent CO build-up. Ontarians can visit COsafety.ca to find a registered contractor near them.

"We want to ensure Ontarians are safe from carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is an opportunity to think about CO safety and take the necessary steps to keep safe," added Pegg.

What can Ontarians do to protect themselves, their family, and their pets from the silent killer?

Be aware of the symptoms of CO poisoning: Exposure to carbon monoxide can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, breathlessness, collapse, loss of consciousness and death. It can poison the body quickly in high concentrations or slowly over long periods. Symptoms of exposure to carbon monoxide may be similar to the flu but without the elevated temperature. Anyone who suspects they have symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning should immediately go outside and call 9-1-1.

Test both types of alarms monthly and make sure everyone in your home knows the difference between the two alarm sounds.

: Your CO alarm sounds different than your smoke alarm. Test both types of alarms monthly and make sure everyone in your home knows the difference between the two alarm sounds. Eliminate CO at the source: Ensure all fuel-burning appliances are inspected annually by a registered contractor.

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week runs every year from November 1 to 7.

