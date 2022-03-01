TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) wants to thank the thousands of valued retail partners across the province for their continued hard work during these challenging times. To show its appreciation, OLG is giving all the profits from sales of $3 INSTANT CROSSWORD and $3 INSTANT BINGO that take place between March 1 and March 31, 2022 to the retailers that activate these tickets.

"We want to thank our retailers for their continued partnership and exceptional service to lottery customers across the province, especially during this unprecedented time," said OLG's President and CEO, Duncan Hannay. "Our vibrant network of retailer owners plays a major role in helping us raise awareness and drive sales of our lottery games, which in turn helps us generate revenue that benefits the Province and communities across Ontario."

In the last 12 months during the pandemic period, OLG has run several unique Lottery Retailer Initiatives that have provided increased retailer commissions on the sale of a variety of lottery products. OLG launched the "Support Local" initiative in January 2021 that returned all profits to retailers on the sale of our INSTANT PLINKO game for a limited time period. Based on the success of the INSTANT PLINKO initiative, other similar commission incentive programs followed for such games as LIGHTING LOTTO and INSTANT TOP UP. OLG will continue to explore other initiatives with the goal of driving higher retail sales, which would also result in greater commissions for our retailers.

OLG is proud to say that its standard blended retailer commission rate is the highest in Canada. In the last fiscal year, OLG provided $330 million in total retail commissions for its more than 5,300 retail owners – big and small. This money is reinvested in their community through jobs, infrastructure, and local priorities. In addition, 100 percent of OLG proceeds are reinvested into provincial priorities to improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.

When you play OLG lottery games, you play for Ontario.

For more information about OLG's INSTANT games or how OLG gives back, visit OLG.ca.

OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

