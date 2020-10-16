Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Announces New President and CEO

"Following an extensive recruitment effort, we are pleased to welcome OLG's new President and CEO, Duncan Hannay," said Peter Deeb, Chair of OLG. "Duncan is a seasoned executive leader and CEO with global expertise transforming and growing organizations through a disciplined strategic approach, a deep understanding of digital innovation and a progressive leadership style. The Board of Directors and I are delighted to have Duncan join our very capable team at OLG. He has the skills and experience to lead the organization through the next phase of growth and community contributions across Ontario."

Hannay has been a leader in both consumer and B2B categories, providing leadership on technology-enabled business transformation and go-to-market strategies across an array of private sector companies and geographies. Most recently, he was President and CEO of Street Capital Group Inc, a Canadian public company that delivered best-in-class deposit and lending products through its Schedule I bank subsidiary and grew to become one of the country's largest originators of residential mortgages. Hannay previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Finastra, a global leader in software solutions spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. He also served as an executive leader at Canadian-based D+H as President of Global Lending Solutions, and President of D+H Canada. In addition, Hannay has held senior executive positions with Scotiabank as well as E*TRADE Financial.

"I look forward to working with the team at OLG to build a strategy for the future and to lead the organization through this unprecedented and very challenging time. I intend to work collaboratively with OLG's valued partners to capitalize on growth opportunities and contribute to Ontario's recovery in communities province-wide," said Hannay.

As one of Canada's largest companies, OLG is responsible for thousands of jobs and capital investment in communities across Ontario. Under Hannay, OLG will continue its commitment to responsible gambling with its award-winning PlaySmart program.

As previously communicated, outgoing President and CEO Stephen Rigby agreed to stay on at OLG until a successor was identified and to assist with a seamless transition of the business.

"I would like to thank Stephen for his leadership at OLG for more than five years, delivering strong financial growth and the modernization of our land-based gaming business," said Chair Deeb. "Stephen has been critical to ensuring that OLG is positioned for success well into the future."

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

