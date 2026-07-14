Ontario Inspector General of Policing Issues First-Ever Notice to Fortify Police Response to Rising Antisemitic and Hate‑Motivated Incidents

New oversight mechanism identifies seven actions for police services and boards in the areas of law enforcement, crime prevention, public order maintenance, victim assistance, and police governance

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario's Inspector General of Policing, Ryan Teschner, has released a Notice of Issue identifying seven actions for police services and boards to fortify their response to rising antisemitic and hate-motivated incidents across the province. The Notice follows a meeting convened by the Inspector General that brought together police chiefs, police board leadership, and representatives from Jewish and community organizations to examine how policing can continue to respond to the growing impact of antisemitic hate‑motivated incidents on community safety and public confidence.

Inspector General Ryan Teschner standing at the front of a meeting room speaking to police leaders, police board representatives, and members of Jewish and community organizations seated at tables.

The Notice of Issue is a new oversight mechanism introduced by the Inspector General to identify, monitor, and drive improvement concerning matters relating to the delivery of policing and police governance that, if left unaddressed, could negatively impact community safety and public confidence. Intended to support police services and police service boards in meeting their obligations under Ontario's Community Safety and Policing Act, the Notice represents an important step in an ongoing process, with services and boards expected to consider how the specific actions can be applied within their local contexts and strengthen existing approaches.

"No one should feel unsafe in their neighbourhood, place of worship, school, or business because of who they are or what they believe. The sustained rise in antisemitic incidents across Ontario demands a coordinated and consistent response from policing," said Inspector General Teschner. "Police services and boards have taken important steps to support affected communities. Through this Notice of Issue, we are building on those efforts by identifying specific actions that can strengthen policing responses, improve consistency across the province, and reinforce public confidence that hate-motivated incidents will be taken seriously and addressed effectively."

The Notice of Issue is informed by data collected and analyzed by the Inspectorate of Policing (IoP), alongside data from Statistics Canada and police services and boards. This data shows a sustained increase in hate‑motivated incidents in Ontario between 2020 and 2024, including a significant rise in incidents motivated by antisemitism. Since 2023, Jewish communities have been the most targeted group for hate crimes in Canada while representing less than 1 per cent of Canada's population. These trends underscore the importance of continued vigilance, strong partnerships, and effective policing responses.

In response to this context, the Inspector General convened a meeting on June 15, 2026, to explore how the policing response to antisemitic and hate‑motivated incidents can continue to evolve to reflect the realities of Jewish communities. The meeting brought together police chiefs and police service board leadership from 14 municipal police services and boards, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, and Police Governance Ontario for a constructive discussion on policing responses and the significant efforts already undertaken by police services and boards. Participants also heard from Jewish and community organizations, who shared perspectives on patterns of antisemitism in Ontario, factors that contribute to effective policing, and how incidents are presenting in different community contexts.

The Inspector General's Notice of Issue identifies seven actions to strengthen how antisemitic and hate‑motivated incidents are policed across Ontario, including:

Improving the identification and tracking of antisemitic hate through consistent classification practices to strengthen data and evidence-based policing.

Centralization of policing functions that strengthen investigations and victim response through a multidisciplinary approach.

Promoting consistent application of release conditions for individuals charged with hate-motivated offences.

Enhancing supervisory oversight of hate‑motivated investigations.

Expanding support for victims and communities, and the use of community impact statements.

Consistent training on contemporary antisemitism and the legal and other tools to respond.

Strengthening police board oversight, prioritization, and public reporting on hate-related issues.

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police and Police Governance Ontario have agreed to support police services and boards across the province in the ongoing implementation and consistent application of the actions identified in the Notice. The IoP will continue to monitor trends, engage with the sector, and assess how responses to these issues evolve over time. Through future analysis and public reporting, the IoP will examine the impact of these actions, identify leading practices, and help inform continuous improvement in policing and governance responses.

"While this Notice focuses on antisemitism, the model being advanced--informed by lived experience and supported by a collaborative, system‑wide approach--can be applied more broadly where communities are experiencing hate," said Inspector General Teschner. "Ontario's policing sector is strongest when police leaders, police boards, and communities work together to address public safety challenges. The approach advanced through this Notice demonstrates how independent oversight, evidence, and community perspectives can drive meaningful action and strengthen public safety for everyone."

QUOTES

"Hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents are attacks on our shared values as Ontarians. The rise in shootings and other violent acts targeting Jewish communities-- including brazen attacks on synagogues, residences, businesses, schools, as well as the U.S. Consulate in Toronto--is deplorable. We welcome the Inspector General of Ontario's efforts to bring police and communities together to address these challenges and are committed to prevention, swift investigation, and enforcement so Ontarians feel safe and supported. Our association is committed to supporting police services as they implement the actions identified through the Notice of Issue."

- Chief Peter Moreira

President, Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police

"These discussions reinforced the importance of listening directly to communities affected by antisemitism and hate. Police governance boards have an important responsibility to understand emerging community concerns, support public confidence, and ensure that accountability and community safety remain at the forefront of policing discussions. We appreciate the leadership of the Inspectorate of Policing in bringing together community organizations, police leaders, and governance representatives to share perspectives and identify opportunities to strengthen our collective response."

- Al Boughton

Chair, Police Governance Ontario

"The June 15 meeting brought together community leaders, police services, governance representatives, and system partners to share perspectives and strengthen trust, safety, and accountability. While this Notice of Issue responds to a specific and significant increase in antisemitic incidents, its broader message is equally important: addressing hate in all its forms requires ongoing dialogue, strong partnerships, and a commitment to listening to and learning from affected communities. We are pleased to contribute to these conversations and look forward to supporting police governance boards as they implement the Inspector General's Notice of Issue within their local governance responsibilities."

- Lisa Darling

Executive Director, Police Governance Ontario

Read the BACKGROUNDER which includes full list of participants and quotes from several organizations.

KEY FACTS

The Inspector General convened police leaders, police governance representatives, and Jewish and community organizations to examine rising antisemitic incidents in Ontario.

The Notice of Issue identifies seven actions to strengthen policing responses across the province.

Jewish communities accounted for between 56 and 71 per cent of religion-based hate-crime victims in Canada between 2020 and 2024.

The Notice of Issue is part of the Inspector General's mandate to identify risks, promote leading practices, and strengthen policing and police governance in Ontario.

LEARN MORE

About the Inspector General of Policing and the Inspectorate of Policing

The Inspector General of Policing leads the Inspectorate of Policing (IoP). The IoP discharges the Inspector General's mandate to independently inspect, investigate, monitor, and advise Ontario's police services, boards and special constable employers. By leveraging research and data intelligence, the IoP promotes leading practices and identifies or requires improvements, ensuring that high-quality policing and police governance is delivered to make everyone in Ontario safer.

In March 2023, Ryan Teschner was appointed as Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Mr. Teschner is a recognized expert in public administration, policing and police governance.

For more information about the Inspector General of Policing or the IoP, please visit www.iopontario.ca.

SOURCE Inspectorate of Policing

MEDIA CONTACT: Inspectorate of Policing, [email protected]