Inspection will confront the most important challenges facing Ontario's policing system and impacting public trust

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario's Inspector General of Policing, Ryan Teschner, today announced a province‑wide inspection to examine police integrity and anti‑corruption practices across Ontario's policing sector. The inspection will evaluate the effectiveness of police services, police service boards, and the Ontario Provincial Police in preventing, detecting, responding to, and fortifying their organizations from corruption.

"Effective policing depends on public confidence. Ontarians must have assurance that our policing system is able to maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. Strong systems of vetting, oversight, accountability, and standards are essential -- they enable police officers to earn and preserve public trust and are foundational to safe communities and effective policing in Ontario," said Inspector General Teschner. "Protecting the public is at the core of policing. The results of this inspection will help the sector deliver safe, effective and trustworthy policing for the people of Ontario."

After considering a request from the Toronto Police Service and the Toronto Police Service Board, Inspector General Teschner has determined that a sector-wide inspection will focus on five defined areas, with the ability to examine additional areas should they arise during the inspection:

Supervision and span of control, including how officers are supervised and how effective that supervision is;

Screening and vetting of police officers both at recruitment and on an ongoing basis;

Access to police databases and information systems, including permissions, controls and clearances;

Evidence and property management practices; and

Substance abuse and fitness for duty.

Under Ontario's policing oversight system, the Inspector General of Policing – the first role of its kind in Canada – and any inspector appointed by the Inspector General have the statutory authority to obtain information, records and data that is relevant to an inspection. The Inspector General also has the legal authority to determine whether there has been non-compliance with the Community Safety and Policing Act (CSPA) and, if so, issue progressive, risk-based and binding directions and measures on police services and chiefs of police, as well as police service boards, to protect public safety. The CSPA embeds protections to ensure the Inspector General's oversight role is delivered at arm's-length of government.

Given the importance of this inspection being conducted in a timely manner, the Inspector General will appoint an individual external to government to serve as lead inspector. Upon completion, the inspector will submit a Findings Report to the Inspector General, who will independently review the report and determine whether any directions must be implemented to ensure compliance and improve performance across Ontario's policing system.

"Independent oversight is not to be feared – but welcomed. It is essential to maintaining public trust in policing, particularly at a time when confidence must be earned and sustained," said Inspector General Teschner. "We appreciate the leadership shown by Ontario's policing sector in bringing this matter forward itself. Police services and boards across Ontario share a responsibility to uphold integrity and protect against corruption, and this work is essential to maintaining a policing system that is strong, resilient, and continues to be worthy of public trust."

About the Inspector General of Policing and the Inspectorate of Policing

The Inspector General of Policing leads the Inspectorate of Policing (IoP). The IoP discharges the Inspector General's mandate to independently inspect, investigate, monitor, and advise Ontario's police services, boards and special constable employers. By leveraging research and data intelligence, the IoP promotes leading practices and identifies or requires improvements, ensuring that high-quality policing and police governance is delivered to make everyone in Ontario safer.

In March 2023, Ryan Teschner was appointed as Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Mr. Teschner is a recognized expert in public administration, policing and police governance.

