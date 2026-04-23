Appointment of the Honourable William Hourigan and establishment of Inspector General's Terms of Reference for first-of-its-kind sector-wide inspection

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario's Inspector General of Policing, Ryan Teschner, today announced the appointment of the Honourable William Hourigan as the external inspector for the province-wide inspection on police integrity and anti-corruption practices.

Inspector General of Policing Ryan Teschner (left) and the Honourable William Hourigan (right) (CNW Group/Inspectorate of Policing)

First announced in February 2026, the province-wide inspection will examine the adequacy and effectiveness of police services, including the Ontario Provincial Police, and police service boards. The inspection focuses on system-level practices for preventing, detecting, responding to, and fortifying their organizations against corruption, not on individual conduct.

"This inspection is the first of its kind in Canada, both in its scale and in its focus on system‑wide police integrity and anti‑corruption risks," said Inspector General Teschner. "I determined it was necessary to appoint an external inspector with experience leading large‑scale, independent public investigations and inquiries to ensure this work is conducted with the focus and rigour it requires, and in a manner that maintains public trust. I have every confidence that the Honourable William Hourigan will bring his exceptional skills and judicial background to this important work, and I am grateful he has agreed to carry out this inspection."

Appointed by the Inspector General as an inspector under Ontario's Community Safety and Policing Act (CSPA), Mr. Hourigan now has the legal authority to obtain all information from Ontario's police services and boards that is required to conduct this work. In carrying out the inspection, he may also employ a range of methods, such as document and data reviews, interviews, expert and other consultations, and benchmarking against leading practices.

"I welcome the opportunity to undertake this work," said Mr. Hourigan. "I intend to approach this inspection with rigour and a focus on ensuring that the systems designed to protect police integrity are working as intended, so that the public can continue to have confidence in their police services and the boards that govern them."

Mr. Hourigan has a distinguished career in law and public service, serving as a former judge and senior litigator. Mr. Hourigan served on the Court of Appeal for Ontario from 2013 until his retirement in November 2025. He was previously a justice of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, to which he was appointed in 2009, and on which he presided over jury and non-jury civil, criminal, and family matters. Mr. Hourigan has also led major independent inquiries and statutory reviews for government, including a 2025 investigation under Alberta's Police Act that resulted in a report and recommendations to government to strengthen and modernize civilian oversight of police services. He was also the Commissioner of the 2022 Public Inquiry into the Ottawa Light Rail Transit system.

With the inspection's Terms of Reference now established and published, Mr. Hourigan and his team will begin the collection and assessment of information to identify evidence of potential compliance issues, systemic risks, strengths and shortcomings, and areas for improvement, which will inform any legally-binding directions the Inspector General may issue. The inspection will be conducted in a manner that does not interfere with or compromise any ongoing police investigations or criminal proceedings.

As committed to by Inspector General Teschner, regular updates on the inspection's progress will be shared publicly on the Inspectorate of Policing's website. If issues arise during the inspection that require immediate corrective action, the Inspector General will be notified, issue legally binding directions if appropriate and report on those actions publicly. The inspection is expected to be completed within 18 months, at which time Mr. Hourigan will submit his findings to the Inspector General. The Inspector General will review the findings and, if the findings disclose evidence of non-compliance with the CSPA – including a failure to provide adequate and effective policing – he may issue legally binding directions to the impacted police services and police service boards to address the non-compliance.

"Strong policing depends on strong systems--systems that not only hold organizations accountable when problems arise, but also identify risks early, strengthen safeguards over time, and uphold consistent standards," said Inspector General Teschner. "This work will strengthen the entire policing system and will support the almost 40,000 police service members in delivering high-quality services that keep communities across Ontario safe."

About the Inspector General of Policing and the Inspectorate of Policing

The Inspector General of Policing leads the Inspectorate of Policing (IoP). The IoP discharges the Inspector General's mandate to independently inspect, investigate, monitor, and advise Ontario's police services, boards and special constable employers. By leveraging research and data intelligence, the IoP promotes leading practices and identifies or requires improvements, ensuring that high-quality policing and police governance is delivered to make everyone in Ontario safer.

In March 2023, Ryan Teschner was appointed as Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Mr. Teschner is a recognized expert in public administration, policing and police governance.

For more information about the Inspector General of Policing or the IoP, please visit www.iopontario.ca.

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SOURCE Inspectorate of Policing

MEDIA CONTACT: Rima Amri, Inspectorate of Policing, [email protected]