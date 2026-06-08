Countdown to FIFA World Cup 2026™: Ontario's Inspector General of Policing Monitors Toronto Police and Board's Readiness to Keep Communities Safe

Inspector General received briefing and command centre tour to support ongoing oversight of policing readiness ahead of major international event

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario's Inspector General of Policing, Ryan Teschner, has received a briefing from Toronto Police Service Board (Board) Chair Shelley Carroll and Toronto Police Service (TPS) Chief Myron Demkiw on the Service's preparedness for policing during the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with a focus on safety and security for residents and visitors.

Inspector General of Policing, Ryan Teschner (Left), Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw (middle), Toronto Police Service Board Chair Shelley Carroll (Right) Inspectorate of Policing staff at the Toronto-Integrated Safety and Security Unit Area Command Centre.

The briefing, which took place on June 5, included a tour of the Toronto-Integrated Safety and Security Unit Area Command Centre, and forms part of the Inspector General's ongoing monitoring of policing readiness for this major international event. Through this work, the Inspectorate of Policing has been engaging with the TPS and the Board since early 2026 to support and assess their preparedness.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is expected to bring a significant number of visitors to Toronto, and will include large public gatherings, increased crowd movements, concurrent events, and heightened international attention. These conditions place increased demands on policing and require strong planning, coordination, effective governance and operations, and sustained readiness across policing and other partners to ensure community safety.

"Community safety during a major international event depends on more than operational readiness," said Inspector General Teschner. "It also requires a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities, strong planning, and timely information-sharing to support effective decision-making and accountability. Our ongoing engagement with the Toronto Police Service and Board is focused on how these elements are coming together to support the delivery of adequate and effective policing for residents and visitors."

The briefing and tour provided further detail on TPS and Board's preparedness, including their operational planning, emergency management, inter-agency coordination, and situational awareness. Discussions also addressed how the Service is preparing to deliver day-to-day policing services alongside tournament-related demands, as well as how other police services will support TPS as the lead police service for the event, including inter-agency agreements of which the Inspector General has been notified.

It also addressed the Board's governance responsibilities, including how the Board is maintaining visibility on planning, assessing any emerging risks, and supporting accountability through ongoing governance of the TPS.

The Inspector General's ongoing engagement reflects his mandate under Ontario's Community Safety and Policing Act to monitor and support effective policing and police governance in Ontario.

The Inspectorate of Policing (IoP) carries out its monitoring and advisory activities in real time as preparations advance, in a proactive and risk-based manner, to support police services and boards in meeting their legal obligations under Ontario's policing framework, including the requirement to deliver adequate and effective policing. This demonstrates the IoP's modern approach to policing oversight, supporting readiness and continuous improvement.

"Based on our ongoing monitoring, including briefings, information sharing, and engagement over the past several months, I am confident that the critical elements are in place and that work to date is well advanced to support policing readiness for the tournament," said Inspector General Teschner.

The Inspector General will continue monitoring policing readiness as preparations advance and move into delivery throughout the tournament.

About the Inspector General of Policing and the Inspectorate of Policing

The Inspector General of Policing leads the Inspectorate of Policing (IoP). The IoP discharges the Inspector General's mandate to independently inspect, investigate, monitor, and advise Ontario's police services, boards and special constable employers. By leveraging research and data intelligence, the IoP promotes leading practices and identifies or requires improvements, ensuring that high-quality policing and police governance is delivered to make everyone in Ontario safer.

In March 2023, Ryan Teschner was appointed as Ontario's first Inspector General of Policing with duties and authorities under the Community Safety and Policing Act. Mr. Teschner is a recognized expert in public administration, policing and police governance.

For more information about the Inspector General of Policing or the IoP, please visit www.iopontario.ca.

LEARN MORE

SOURCE Inspectorate of Policing

MEDIA CONTACT: Rima Amri, Inspectorate of Policing, [email protected]