OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - During a time of increased economic uncertainty, Canada's Premiers will meet from July 21 to July 23 at Deerhurst Resort in the town of Huntsville in Muskoka, Ontario.

"As the Chair of the Council of the Federation, it's never been a more important time to welcome my fellow Premiers to Ontario to continue the work we've done over the past year to protect Canada and our economy. This meeting will be an opportunity to work together on how to respond to President Trump's latest threat and how we can unleash the full potential of Canada's economy," said Premier Doug Ford.

Premiers will also discuss emergency management, energy security, sovereignty and national security, Canada-U.S. relations, international and internal trade, labour mobility, immigration, health, and public safety.

A closing news conference is planned for the afternoon of July 23.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

