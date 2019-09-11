Ontario Government Must Stop Ignoring the Needs of Ontario's Personal Support Workers

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -

STATEMENT FROM SEIU HEALTHCARE PRESIDENT SHARLEEN STEWART:

"Doug Ford's Conservative Government continues to ignore the needs of Ontario's PSWs.

Ontario has a recruitment and retention crisis, and without a genuine effort to directly support the hardworking PSWs in our homecare system, they will be unable to meet the needs of vulnerable seniors.

Doug Ford and Minister Elliott can't say they're for the people on a Wednesday when they've already eliminated the retirement fund for PSWs and continue to move forward with an anti-worker agenda that would cap the wages for many already precarious PSWs.

When corporate interests are driving the healthcare agenda in the Premier's Office without the voices of frontline healthcare workers, our system will continue to move in the wrong direction."

ABOUT SEIU HEALTHCARE

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. SEIU Healthcare has a strong track record of improving wages, benefits, and working conditions for healthcare workers, supporting the training and development needs of its members, and strengthening standards in the management and delivery of patient and client care. www.seiuhealthcare.ca.

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Corey Johnson, Head of Strategic Communications, SEIU Healthcare, 416-529-8909, c.johnson@seiuhealthcare.ca

Related Links

http://www.seiuhealthcare.ca/

