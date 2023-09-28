Ontario Gets Saved by the Beep on "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day"

Inaugural "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day" Launches with Events Across Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has declared September 28 "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day" encouraging everyone to press their smoke alarms' test button and make sure they are in working order. Last year, Ontario suffered 133 fire deaths – the worst in 20 years – and many of these fires were in homes with no working smoke alarm.

"It's been the law since 2006 for every home in Ontario to have working smoke alarms on every storey and outside all sleeping areas and yet we continue to see these devastating fires," said Ontario's Fire Marshal, Jon Pegg. "Testing a smoke alarm takes less than one minute and is literally the easiest life-saving thing you can do to keep you and your family safe from fire," continued Pegg.

The inaugural "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day" was promoted with the Saved by the Beep campaign. A diverse suite of print and digital materials was developed by the OFM and shared with fire services across Ontario who enthusiastically promoted the day on social media channels, in municipal office buildings, libraries, community centres, digital billboards, and arenas.

For maximum impact, educational materials were translated into 19 languages and circulated in targeted communities where English was not a first language to educate the public on the importance of a working smoke alarm and with basic information to keep fire safe.

"Testing your smoke alarms every month is a simple yet critical action that can protect you, your loved ones, and your property from the devastating impact of fires," said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. "By recognizing 'Test Your Smoke Alarm Day', we are working across the province to do our part and keep Ontario fire safe together."

With communities participating across the province, the launch of "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day" took place at Alvin Curling Public School in Scarborough with Fire Marshal Jon Pegg joined by Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg. The school conducted a live fire drill and Public Educators from Toronto Fire Services were on hand to teach about the importance of a working smoke alarm.

"Being unprepared for a fire in your home can have devastating results for you and your family, including the loss of life. Having working smoke alarms, coupled with a practiced home escape plan is the best way to provide you and your family with the ability to escape quickly and survive a fire in your home," said Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

"Test Your Smoke Alarm Day" marks Ontario's first day of action to promote installing and testing working smoke alarms in every home in Ontario and is part of a broader strategy by the OFM to bring attention to the importance of having working smoke alarms.

Fire services from across the province will have events taking place to promote "Test Your Smoke Alarm Day".

Quick Facts:

Most fatal fires occur in homes that do not have working smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms should be tested monthly with batteries changed at least once a year. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years of service.

Smoke alarms have been legally required to be installed on every storey and outside all sleeping areas of a residence in Ontario since 2006.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) provides leadership and expertise on fire safety and works to minimize the impact of fire and other public safety hazards on people, property, and the environment in Ontario.

