TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Creates is pleased to announce the winners of 2021 Trillium Book Award honouring four Ontario authors for literary excellence. These books will take you on a variety of journeys ranging from the hopes and joys of immigrants struggling to make a living, to a dressmaker working for a prima donna actress, to a lyrical ride where poetry acts as medicine for grief and loss, and an epic children's adventure in space. Find out more about these authors and their winning titles here :

WINNER | Trillium Book Award (English)

Souvankham Thammavongsa , How to Pronounce Knife | McClelland & Stewart

, McClelland & Stewart WINNER | Trillium Book Award (French)

Danièle Vallée , Sept nuits dans la vie de Chérie | Éditions David

, | Éditions David WINNER | Trillium Book Award for Poetry (English)

Jody Chan , sick | Black Lawrence Press

, | Black WINNER | Trillium Book Award for Children's Literature (French)

Éric Mathieu, Capitaine Boudu et les enfants de la Cédille | Éditions L'Interligne

Join us on Ontario Creates' Facebook channel on June 17 for In Conversation with the French-language winners and on June 18 for In Conversation with the English-language winners.

"The 2021 Trillium Book Award winners reflect the diverse talent of Ontario's authors, each of whom brings a unique lens to their storytelling – creating masterpieces that resonate both at home and around the world. On behalf of the province and the people of Ontario, I congratulate these award-winning authors, and give thanks to their publishers for ensuring that these great works will continue to garner the global recognition and audience that they deserve."

~ Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Cultural Industries

"Each year, Ontario Creates has the honour to celebrate four authors who join Ontario's esteemed list of past winners of the Trillium Book Awards, adding to this rich legacy. Ontario is a global force on the literary stage thanks to Ontario's book publishing sector that contributes over a billion dollars to our economy and continues to nurture and amplify the province's best storytellers."

~ Aaron Campbell, Chair, Ontario Creates

"Congratulations to all of our winning Trillium authors and publishers! Join us on Facebook Live for two online events with the winning authors in French and English. We also encourage you to take a literary journey this summer by reading these award-winning titles."

~ Karen Thorne-Stone, President & CEO, Ontario Creates

There were 16 Finalists for the 2021 Trillium Book Awards' four prizes. Ontario Creates thanks the juries of this year's awards and congratulates the publishers of these winning titles. ( Backgrounder available ).

). The Trillium Book Award / Prix Trillium encourages excellence in literature by investing in Ontario -based writers. Award recipients receive $20,000 and their respective publishers receive $2,500 to promote the winning titles.

-based writers. Award recipients receive and their respective publishers receive to promote the winning titles. Three titles are short-listed for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in English language, which recognizes literary achievement for a first, second or third published work of poetry. Three titles have been short-listed for the Trillium Book Award for Children's Literature in French language, which is awarded in alternating years with the Trillium Book Awards for Poetry in French language. The winner for each of these awards receives $10,000 and their publisher $2,000 for promotion of the winning titles.

and their publisher for promotion of the winning titles. Previous winners include international acclaimed authors and rising stars such as Téa Mutonji, Dionne Brand , Alice Munro , Margaret Atwood , Thomas King , Marguerite Andersen , Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim , Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few.

, , , , , Andrée Lacelle, , Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few. Book publishing in Canada is a $1.7 billion industry, with Ontario contributing more than two-thirds of total national operating revenue at $1.1 billion .

Ontario Creates is proud to produce the Trillium Book Awards each year. The Ontario government established the Trillium Book Award in 1987 to recognize excellence, support marketing and foster increased public awareness of the quality and diversity of Ontario writers and their works.

Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. ontariocreates.ca

