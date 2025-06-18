Winners reflect the excellence and diversity of Ontario's literary talent

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Creates, an agency of the government of Ontario, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Trillium Book Awards / Prix Trillium, the province's most prestigious literary prize for English and French-language Ontario authors. The Trillium Book Awards/Prix Trillium spotlight local authors and publishers; encouraging Canadians to enjoy homegrown stories and support the provincial economy.

Now in its 38th year, the Trillium Book Award / Prix Trillium has a proud tradition of recognizing excellence in writing. This year's winners reflect the rich diversity of Ontario's literary landscape. Find out more about these authors and their winning titles here.

Trillium Book Award (English) | WINNER

I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together, Maurice Vellekoop (Random House Canada / Penguin Random House Canada)

Prix littéraire Trillium (French) | WINNER

Céline au Congo , Aristote Kavungu (Les Éditions du Boréal)

Trillium Book Award for Poetry (English) | WINNER

DADDY, Jake Byrne (Brick Books)

Prix du livre jeunesse Trillium (French) | WINNER

Le bonnet magique, Mireille Messier (Comme des géants)

The Trillium Book Award/Prix Trillium winners were announced during an awards ceremony this evening at the Bram and Bluma Appel Salon at the Toronto Reference Library. The winners and finalists reflect the best of Ontario literature, offering readers the opportunity to discover outstanding new works and "Read Ontario" this summer. Learn more about the 2025 Trillium Book Award finalists here.

QUOTES

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 Trillium Book Awards! Now more than ever, it's important to recognize and celebrate Ontario's world-class literary talent and support the growth of our diverse literary culture and heritage. I encourage everyone to take time this summer to enjoy the unique voices and perspectives that make the works of today's winners and all Ontario authors so special."

~ Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

"Congratulations to the winners, finalists and publishers of the 2025 Trillium Book Awards. For nearly four decades, this award has honoured the best of Ontario's literary talent, showcasing the vibrancy of Ontario's creative economy. This year's winners join the ranks of celebrated authors like Michael Ondaatje and Margaret Atwood, continuing a legacy of excellence. We invite all Canadians to discover and champion their works by visiting local independent bookstores and libraries."

~ Aaron Campbell, Chair, Ontario Creates

QUICK FACTS

There were 16 Finalists nominated for the 2025 Trillium Book Awards in the four categories. Ontario Creates thanks the juries of this year's awards and congratulates the publishers of these titles.

nominated for the 2025 Trillium Book Awards in the four categories. Ontario Creates thanks the juries of this year's awards and congratulates the publishers of these titles. The Trillium Book Award / Prix Trillium encourages excellence in literature by investing in Ontario -based writers. Award recipients receive $20,000 and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles.

-based writers. Award recipients receive and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles. Three titles are short-listed for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in the English language, which recognizes literary achievement for a first, second or third published work of poetry. Award recipients will receive $10,000 and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles.

and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles. Le Prix du livre jeunesse Trillium (en langue française) was introduced in the 20th Trillium year, and is awarded in alternating years with le Prix de poésie Trillium. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Both awards provide a $10,000 prize.

poésie Trillium. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Both awards provide a prize. Previous winners include internationally acclaimed authors as Stuart Ross , Souvankham Thammavongsa, Dionne Brand , Alice Munro , Margaret Atwood , Thomas King , Gilles Lacombe , Marguerite Andersen , Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim , Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few.

, Souvankham Thammavongsa, , , , , , , Andrée Lacelle, , Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few. Ontario is home to the country's largest book publishing industry, contributing $980M to our economy and supporting over 6,000 jobs each year. The publishing industry is both culturally significant and an economic driving force for the province.

LEARN MORE

Ontario Creates is proud to produce the Trillium Book Awards each year. The Ontario government established the Trillium Book Award in 1987 to recognize excellence, support marketing and foster increased public awareness of the quality and diversity of Ontario writers and their works.

Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors.

SOURCE Ontario Creates

Media contact: Katie Duklas, Media Profile [email protected]; Aaliyah Corbin, Media Profile [email protected]