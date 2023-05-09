Ontario Creates Announces 16 Trillium Book Award Finalists

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Creates, an agency of the government of Ontario, is proud to present the finalists for the 2023 Trillium Book Awards, the province's most prestigious literary prizes for English and French-language Ontario authors.

The Trillium Book Award, now in its 36th year, has a long tradition of recognizing literary excellence, and promoting the diversity of Ontario writers and their work. Sixteen titles are nominated for the 2023 Trillium Book Awards – across all genres, in English and French. Ranging from moving poetry to thought-provoking non-fiction and captivating drama, this year's finalist titles spotlight Ontario's great literary talent.

Trillium Book Award

Charlie Angus , Cobalt: Cradle of the Demon Metals, Birth of a Mining Superpower

, Cliff Cardinal , William Shakespeare's As You Like It, A Radical Retelling

, Kathy Friedman , All the Shining People: Stories

, Emma Healey , Best Young Woman Job Book : A Memoir

, Stuart Ross , The Book of Grief and Hamburgers

Trillium Book Award for Poetry

Madhur Anand, Parasitic Oscillations

Laurie D. Graham , Fast Commute

, Fast Sanna Wani, My Grief , the Sun

Prix Trillium

Andrée Lacelle, dire

Gilles Lacombe , Circé des hirondelles

, Gilles Latour , Feux du naufrage

, Marie-Thé Morin, Frontières libres

Nancy Vickers , Capharnaüm

Prix du livre d'enfant

Pierre-Luc Bélanger, Dany à la dérive

Hélène Koscielniak, Mégane et Mathis

Michèle Laframboise, Le secret de Paloma

Find out more about the 2023 Trillium Award finalists and their nominated work here.

The Trillium Book Award/Prix Trillium winners will be announced at an industry event on June 20, 2023.

QUOTES

"Ontario's publishing industry continues to support over 6,000 jobs and contributes almost $1 billion annually to our economy as writers throughout the province consistently bring unique voices to our cultural life. Our government is proud to support the Trillium Book Awards and we offer a hearty congratulations to this year's finalists."

~ The Honourable Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

"Ontario Creates is proud to support Ontario's writers and book publishers, both here at home and by bringing books to readers around the globe. The 2023 Trillium Book Award finalists are shining examples of the breadth of talent across the province; Ontario's authors enrich our national literary landscape. The book publishing industry is a key driver of Ontario's economic growth, and each year the Trillium Book Awards present an ideal opportunity to discover new writers and support local businesses."

~ Aaron Campbell, Chair, Ontario Creates

QUICK FACTS

The Trillium Book Award / Prix Trillium encourages excellence in literature by investing in Ontario -based writers. Award recipients receive $20,000 and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles.

-based writers. Award recipients receive and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles. Three titles are short-listed for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in the English language, which recognizes literary achievement for a first, second or third published work of poetry. Award recipients will receive a $10,000 and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles.

and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles. Le Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium (en langue française) was introduced in the 20 th Trillium year, and is awarded in alternating years with le Prix de poésie Trillium. In 2023, the Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium will be awarded. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Award recipients will receive $10,000 and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles.

Trillium year, and is awarded in alternating years with le poésie Trillium. In 2023, the Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium will be awarded. Titles published over a two-year period are eligible, encouraging a greater number of submissions for these specific genre awards in the French language. Award recipients will receive and their respective publishers receive support to promote the winning titles. Previous winners include internationally acclaimed authors as Ann Shin , Souvankham Thammavongsa, Dionne Brand , Alice Munro , Margaret Atwood , Thomas King, Marguerite Andersen, Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim, Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few.

include internationally acclaimed authors as , Souvankham Thammavongsa, , , , Thomas King, Marguerite Andersen, Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim, Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few. Book publishing in Canada is a $1.4 billion industry, with Ontario contributing more than two-thirds of total national operating revenue at $980 million .

LEARN MORE

Ontario Creates is proud to produce the Trillium Book Awards each year. The Ontario government established the Trillium Book Award in 1987 to recognize excellence, support marketing and foster increased public awareness of the quality and diversity of Ontario writers and their works.

Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. ontariocreates.ca

