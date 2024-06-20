ONTARIO CREATES ANNOUNCES THE 2024 TRILLIUM BOOK AWARD WINNERS

Celebrating Literary Excellence by Ontario Authors

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Creates is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Trillium Book Awards, honouring three Ontario authors with the province's most prestigious literary prize.

From a richly textured novel that delves into the intricacies of human connection, to a captivating poetry collection that explores the landscapes of queer experiences, and poignant short stories that invite readers to embark on unexpected journeys, these works offer a rich tapestry of thought-provoking narratives and profound emotional experiences. Find out more about these authors and their winning titles here.

Trillium Book Award (English) | WINNER

Nina Dunic , The Clarion , Invisible Publishing





, , Invisible Publishing Prix littéraire Trillium (French) | WINNER

Nicolas Weinberg , Vivre ou presque , Éditions L'Interligne





, , Éditions L'Interligne Trillium Book Award for Poetry (English) | WINNER

A. Light Zachary, More Sure, Arsenal Pulp Press

QUOTES

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Trillium Book Awards, who join a revered class of creative talent that includes household names like Alice Munro and Margaret Atwood. The insight, creativity, and dedication of Ontario's authors and poets ensure that our unique and diverse stories are celebrated at home and around the world. The Ontario government is proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of the talented writers and publishers who make enormous contributions to our culture, heritage, and economy."

~ Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

"Ontario Creates is delighted to honour the 2024 Trillium Book Award finalists, winners and their publishers. For the past 37 years, this award has celebrated literary excellence and Ontario's talented and innovative community of writers. We are proud to support book publishing in Ontario – which generates value for the province both culturally and economically, and brings our stories to readers here at home and around the globe."

~ Aaron Campbell, Chair, Ontario Creates

QUICK FACTS

There were 13 Finalists nominated for the 2024 Trillium Book Awards in the three categories. Ontario Creates thanks the juries of this year's awards and congratulates the publishers of these titles. (Backgrounder Available)

nominated for the 2024 Trillium Book Awards in the three categories. Ontario Creates thanks the juries of this year's awards and congratulates the publishers of these titles. (Backgrounder Available) The Trillium Book Award / Prix Trillium encourages excellence in literature by investing in Ontario -based writers. Award recipients receive $20,000 and their respective publishers receive marketing support to promote the winning titles.

-based writers. Award recipients receive and their respective publishers receive marketing support to promote the winning titles. Three titles were short-listed for the Trillium Book Award for Poetry in the English language, which recognizes literary achievement for a first, second or third published work of poetry. Award recipients will receive a $10,000 and their respective publishers receive marketing support to promote the winning titles.

and their respective publishers receive marketing support to promote the winning titles. Ontario Creates did not receive the minimum number of submissions required to award the Prix de poésie Trillium in 2024; it is awarded in alternating years with the Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium, which was introduced in the 20 th Trillium year. The Prix Trillium is committed to promoting and supporting Franco-Ontarian poets—a special presentation during the event featured the past winners of the prize, showcasing the rich tradition of Franco-Ontarian poetry. The funds earmarked for the poets and publishers will go towards a group marketing campaign aimed at increasing the sales of Ontario's French-language titles in bookstores across Canada . The Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium Book Award will be awarded in 2025.

Trillium year. The Prix Trillium is committed to promoting and supporting Franco-Ontarian poets—a special presentation during the event featured the past winners of the prize, showcasing the rich tradition of Franco-Ontarian poetry. The funds earmarked for the poets and publishers will go towards a group marketing campaign aimed at increasing the sales of French-language titles in bookstores across . The Prix du livre d'enfant Trillium Book Award will be awarded in 2025. Previous Trillium winners include internationally acclaimed authors as Stuart Ross , Souvankham Thammavongsa, Dionne Brand , Alice Munro , Margaret Atwood , Thomas King, Gilles Lacombe, Marguerite Andersen , Andrée Lacelle, Diya Lim , Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few.

, Souvankham Thammavongsa, , , , Thomas King, Gilles Lacombe, , Andrée Lacelle, , Lisa L'Heureux and François Paré to name a few. Ontario is home to the country's largest book publishing industry, contributing $980M to our economy and supporting 6,130 jobs each year.

is home to the country's largest book publishing industry, contributing to our economy and supporting 6,130 jobs each year. Ontario's book publishing industry generated 1.04 billion in operating revenues in 2020, representing 63% of total national industry operating revenues.

LEARN MORE

Ontario Creates is proud to oversee the Trillium Book Awards each year. The Ontario government established the Trillium Book Award in 1987 to recognize excellence, support marketing and foster increased public awareness of the quality and diversity of Ontario writers and their works.

Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors.

ontariocreates.ca

Disponible en français

SOURCE Ontario Creates

MEDIA CONTACT: Michelle Gibson, Argyle PR, 416-707-5044, [email protected]; Jennifer Pountney, Manager of Communications, Ontario Creates, 416-642-6632, [email protected]